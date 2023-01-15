IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: India looks to experiment with bowling options in dead rubber

IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final Thiruvananthapuram ODI on Sunday. With the hosts having an unassailable 2-0 lead, they would be looking to experiment with their bowling options.

With a series clean sweep in sight, the Indian team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up. Still, skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options during the final One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Having already sealed the series with contrasting wins -- a comfortable one while defending in Guwahati and a hard-fought one while chasing in Kolkata -- Rohit's men wouldn't mind a bit more clinical effort against the island nation in the last match of the tour. A 3-0 series win before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand in less than 72 hours will keep the team in good stead.

Workload management has been the buzzword in Indian cricket over the past couple of years. While it has advantages, there have been distinct pitfalls with players not finding a rhythm after being given periodic rests. That could precisely be the reason why the Indian skipper might not play wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan at the top or Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order in the final game.

All the top five batters, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya, will be okay with some more batting time against a decent Sri Lankan attack at the Greenfield International Stadium, which is known to assist bowlers. Hence, possible changes could happen in the bowling line-up. With India playing six 50-over games in the space of 14 days -- three against Sri Lanka and as many against New Zealand, seamer Mohammed Shami's workload will be the primary concern for the Indian team management.

In the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Indian attack during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, so his workload would need the maximum monitoring. He is scheduled to bowl close to 125 to 130 overs across the four Tests, fitness permitting.

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations as he also needs some game time after getting the rough end of the stick against the Lankans in one of the Twenty20 (T20) games. If the wicket is conducive, Arshdeep could be more than a handful for the Lankan batters with his ability to get the ball back into the right-handers or straighten it on the middle stump channel.

Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again got a Player of the match award. While he replaced an injured leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (shoulder niggle), it would be interesting to see what Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid would do if the right-arm wrist spinner gets fit. Kuldeep has endured the misfortune of being left out after winning the 'Player of the Match' award in the Chattogram Test, and in case Chahal is fit, he is still considered the first-choice wrist spinner.

All-rounder Axar Patel, the team's 'go-to' man across formats, will take a break for a personal commitment during the New Zealand series. The third ODI is an ideal platform if the team wants to check out all-rounder Washington Sundar before the series against the Black Caps.

In the batting department, young opener Shubman Gill, who looked the most comfortable on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch before throwing it away, wouldn't like to let his guard down, knowing that Kishan is presenting himself as a strong contender for the opener's role. As far as the Lankan team is concerned, the biggest takeaway from the 50-over series would be unearthing a quality talent in opener Nuwanidu Fernando, who hit a 50 on debut.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.

Match details

Date and day: January 15, 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

(With inputs from PTI)