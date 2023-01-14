IND vs AUS 2022-23: Adam Zampa mulling red-ball future after missing out on India trip

IND vs AUS 2022-23: While Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India has been announced, Adam Zampa has failed to make it to the spin-heavy unit. Thus, he is now preparing to take a call on his Test future.

Image credit: PTI

A disgruntled Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa discerns that he might have to look beyond a resurrection of his red ball career after being neglected for the four-Test series in India for the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month. Australia's national selection chairman George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald went for Queensland leggie Mitchell Swepson as their only alternative. The other spinners in the side are Ashton Agar, uncapped Todd Murphy and veteran Nathan Lyon.

"I'm very disappointed. I would love to have been on it, with the way I've been going in international cricket in particular, that this was going to be my opportunity [to play Tests]. And that was the message I got six weeks ago as well that this was going to be a perfect chance I could potentially be on it, but now that I'm not, I'm very flat about it, and it's time to move on from it," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

