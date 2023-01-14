IND vs AUS 2022-23: Adam Zampa mulling red-ball future after missing out on India trip
IND vs AUS 2022-23: While Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India has been announced, Adam Zampa has failed to make it to the spin-heavy unit. Thus, he is now preparing to take a call on his Test future.
Image credit: PTI
A disgruntled Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa discerns that he might have to look beyond a resurrection of his red ball career after being neglected for the four-Test series in India for the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month. Australia's national selection chairman George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald went for Queensland leggie Mitchell Swepson as their only alternative. The other spinners in the side are Ashton Agar, uncapped Todd Murphy and veteran Nathan Lyon.
"I'm very disappointed. I would love to have been on it, with the way I've been going in international cricket in particular, that this was going to be my opportunity [to play Tests]. And that was the message I got six weeks ago as well that this was going to be a perfect chance I could potentially be on it, but now that I'm not, I'm very flat about it, and it's time to move on from it," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
ALSO READ: Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests
Image credit: PTI
"I was potentially excited to be on this tour, and the messaging was that my bowling style might have been handy over there. But, I think potentially last minute was a change of mind," he added. Zampa said he will be taking a call on his Test future, while his preference right now is the 2023 ICC World Cup in India and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies.
Image credit: Getty
"I'm not going to close the door completely to red-ball cricket. But life is always about balance, and I've got a family and these white-ball tours and World Cups that are coming up. So, I've got to try and think about what's best for my body, myself, and family. It's two years until the next subcontinent tour, that's a long way away, and I've got two white-ball World Cups to concentrate on before that," the 30-year-old Zampa concluded.
(With inputs from PTI)