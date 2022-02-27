IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opts to bat, India makes 4 changes

India and Sri Lanka clash in the final T20I in Dharamshala on Sunday. The visitors have opted to bat, while the hosts have moved in with fours changes to the playing XI.

It is the final encounter involving India and Sri Lanka, as they face off in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I). It is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, as the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The visitors have won the toss and have opted to bat on a suitable surface.

Speaking during the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated that the conditions suit batting. He made a couple of tactical changes to the XI, bringing in Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay for Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara. He seemed determined to win the last match for pride and backed his boys for the best opportunity.

On the other hand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reckoned, "We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out and wasn't feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in. It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is. Feels good. Look to continue playing for many more years."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.