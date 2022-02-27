  • Facebook
    Mandhana struck on head during Women's World Cup warm-up; Kishan discharged from hospital

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
    Smriti Mandhana was struck on the head during ICC Women's World Cup warm-up. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has been discharged from the hospital after suffering the same against Sri Lanka.

    The Indian women's team suffered a momentary scare after Smriti Mandhana was struck on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 warm-up match against South Africa in Rangiora. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), although she was shaken, she seemed fine and had no concussion symptoms. However, she had to retire hurt after an over, citing a precautionary measure.

    It happens to be India's first warm-up game of the tournament, which it won by a couple of runs. It would be followed by another warm-up match against the Windies on Tuesday at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. India players its opening game of the tournament against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

    ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka - Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head in 2nd T20I

    On the other hand, Indian men's wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan was also struck on the head on Saturday during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka, played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. After the bouncer of Kumara, he seemed shaken but decided to continue before falling in the same over. Later, he was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in the city.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I - India holds nerve to seal series, social media pleased

    Although it was unsure if he had suffered a concussion, he had undergone a CT scan to assess it and had been kept in the hospital for the night under the doctor's observation. However, ANI reports that he has been released from the hospital. At the same time, he would continue to stay under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team's observation.

    Currently, it is uncertain if Kishan will be featuring in the playing XI for the final T20I, played at the same venue on Sunday. Notably, India already has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which could mean the team management might not force Kishan to take the field. Also, Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal was treated in the same hospital after injuring his thumb.

