Mandhana struck on head during Women's World Cup warm-up; Kishan discharged from hospital

Smriti Mandhana was struck on the head during ICC Women's World Cup warm-up. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has been discharged from the hospital after suffering the same against Sri Lanka.

The Indian women's team suffered a momentary scare after Smriti Mandhana was struck on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 warm-up match against South Africa in Rangiora. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), although she was shaken, she seemed fine and had no concussion symptoms. However, she had to retire hurt after an over, citing a precautionary measure.

It happens to be India's first warm-up game of the tournament, which it won by a couple of runs. It would be followed by another warm-up match against the Windies on Tuesday at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. India players its opening game of the tournament against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

On the other hand, Indian men's wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan was also struck on the head on Saturday during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka, played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. After the bouncer of Kumara, he seemed shaken but decided to continue before falling in the same over. Later, he was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in the city.

Although it was unsure if he had suffered a concussion, he had undergone a CT scan to assess it and had been kept in the hospital for the night under the doctor's observation. However, ANI reports that he has been released from the hospital. At the same time, he would continue to stay under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team's observation.