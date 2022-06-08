Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team

    Indian skipper KL Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to an injury.

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team
    India skipper KL Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to a groin injury, a day before the first match in New Delhi. 

    Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side in his absence. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the series. 

    Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the entire T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday. 

    "Team India captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement.

    Also read: IND vs SA 2022: Will Umran Malik make his debut for Men in Blue? Rahul Dravid responds

    "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa."

    The selection committee has not named replacements for Rahul and Kuldeep. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA, where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment. 

    It is understood that Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in the series-opener on Thursday.

    Also read: India vs South Africa 2022: Malik to Arshdeep - 5 young players to watch out for during T20Is

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
