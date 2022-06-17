Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: India loses 4th toss in a row, South Africa fields

    India and South Africa are engaged in the Rajkot T20I on Friday. The hosts have lost their fourth straight toss under Rishabh Pant, as the visitors would again be fielding first.

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: India loses 4th toss in a row, South Africa fields-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajkot, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    After three compelling and engaging games, India and South Africa lock horns in the fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. There seems to be no luck for stand-in Indian skipper Rishabh Pant in terms of toss, as he has lost his fourth consecutive toss in as many games, with South African captain Temba Bavuma again preferring to chase. The hosts are trailing the five-match series 1-2 and in dire need of a win, as a loss would result in a series defeat. Having won the last T20I convincingly, the Men in Blue would look to draw some inspiration from the same and tame the Proteas in successive games.

    After winning the toss, Bavuma commented, "We will have a bowl. We are not sure how the wicket will play. There are not enough stats behind it. But, we are chasing well and backing our strength. We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games."

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022, RAJKOT T20I - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PREVIEW, PREDICTION AND MORE

    "Par score is about 180, and we are hoping the wicket gets better. We have a couple of forced changes; [Kagiso] Rabada and [Wayne] Parnell miss out due to injuries, Reeza Hendricks also misses out, and Quinton de Kock has recovered and is back. Marco Jansen and [Lungi] Ngidi are coming in. Hopefully, we have a lot more [runs] coming from the top, and the guys keep going in the middle," added Bavuma.

    Meanwhile, Pant remarked after losing the toss, "We were looking to bowl first. We are only focusing on our process and not thinking this is a must-win game. We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs, and that's what we are trying to achieve as a team. We are playing with the same team."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I - Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from India post 48-run win

    Playing XI
    IND:     Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.
    SA: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    India vs Ireland, INd vs IRE 2022: Expectations hurt - Players and fans react to Men in Blue squad-krn

    India vs Ireland 2022: 'Expectations hurt' - Players and fans react to Men in Blue's squad

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Netizens satisfied as Men in Blue stays alive in the series against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran talks about her divorce, now selling soap door to door RBA

    Malayalam actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran talks about her divorce, now selling soap door to door

    Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress drb

    Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress?

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    Father Day 2022: 40+ age fathers should follow this diet to live long RBA

    Father's Day 2022: 40+ age fathers should follow this diet to live long

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India - adt

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon