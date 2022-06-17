IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

India and South Africa lock horns in Rajkot T20I on Friday. India trails 1-2 in the five-match series, while here are the hottest Fantasy XI for the game, along with probables, prediction and other match details.

After three interesting Twenty20 International (T20I) clashes between India and South Africa, the two teams meet again in the fourth T20I, set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot on Friday. The hosts are trailing the five-game series 1-2, and the visitors are firmly in the driver's seat. However, the determination the Men in Blue displayed in the last game, which it won, was laudable, and the series can be considered wide open. Also, both teams would leave no stones unturned in Rajkot, as we present the best Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, match prediction and other details.

Probable XI

IND: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SA: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Miller, Van der-Dussen, Iyer, Kishan (c), Gaikwad

Kishan and Gaikwad would be the perfect openers, followed by Iyer firing at number three, while van der-Dussen and Miller would nail it in the middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Klaasen

He is the man who surpasses Pant in terms of form with the bat and would be ideal as a finisher.

All-rounders: Pretorious and Pandya

While Pretorious has been sensational with his pace, giving a hard time to the batters, Pandya has been impacting all-around, especially with the bat, as a finisher.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal and Harshal

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Chahal has been phenomenal and is a no-brainer here. In contrast, in the seam attack, we have veteran Bhuvneshwar, who has been composed, along with Harshal, who can give away breakthroughs at any given point in the innings.

Match details

Date and day: June 17, 2022 (Friday)

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Time: 7.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins due to a conditional advantage