Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    India and South Africa lock horns in Rajkot T20I on Friday. India trails 1-2 in the five-match series, while here are the hottest Fantasy XI for the game, along with probables, prediction and other match details.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Rajkot, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    After three interesting Twenty20 International (T20I) clashes between India and South Africa, the two teams meet again in the fourth T20I, set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot on Friday. The hosts are trailing the five-game series 1-2, and the visitors are firmly in the driver's seat. However, the determination the Men in Blue displayed in the last game, which it won, was laudable, and the series can be considered wide open. Also, both teams would leave no stones unturned in Rajkot, as we present the best Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, match prediction and other details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    SA: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I - Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from India post 48-run win

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Miller, Van der-Dussen, Iyer, Kishan (c), Gaikwad
    Kishan and Gaikwad would be the perfect openers, followed by Iyer firing at number three, while van der-Dussen and Miller would nail it in the middle order.

    Wicketkeeper: Klaasen
    He is the man who surpasses Pant in terms of form with the bat and would be ideal as a finisher.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I - Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

    All-rounders: Pretorious and Pandya
    While Pretorious has been sensational with his pace, giving a hard time to the batters, Pandya has been impacting all-around, especially with the bat, as a finisher.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal and Harshal
    Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Chahal has been phenomenal and is a no-brainer here. In contrast, in the seam attack, we have veteran Bhuvneshwar, who has been composed, along with Harshal, who can give away breakthroughs at any given point in the innings.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022 - Zaheer Khan points out issues Rahul Dravid needs to address with Team India

    Match details
    Date and day:     June 17, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins due to a conditional advantage

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Ireland, INd vs IRE 2022: Expectations hurt - Players and fans react to Men in Blue squad-krn

    India vs Ireland 2022: 'Expectations hurt' - Players and fans react to Men in Blue's squad

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Netizens satisfied as Men in Blue stays alive in the series against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl

    Pakistan Babar Azam hopes to fulfil childhood dream with twin World Cup glory krn

    Pakistan's Babar Azam hopes to fulfil childhood dream with twin World Cup glory

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code gcw

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested - gps

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days gcw

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 New result date announced Know time website and other details gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022: New result date announced; Know time, website and other details

    Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir-vpn

    Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon