IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from India post 48-run win

India hammered South Africa on Tuesday by 48 runs in the Visakhapatnam T20I. Skipper Rishabh Pant was all praise for perfect execution by the entire team.

Image credit: PTI

It was an encouraging outing and comeback by Team India during the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa. The hosts played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and raced to a 48-run win, thanks to an all-round performance by the side. As a result of this success, India is alive in the five-match series, trailing 1-2. In the meantime, stand-in Indian skipper Rishabh Pant hailed for the all-round execution by his players that led to the victory and expects the same in the remaining two games. The fourth game happens Friday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Image credit: PTI

During the post-match presentation, Pant reported, "The execution was spot-on from the bowlers and the batters. We were 15 runs short, but we weren't thinking about that. Bowlers did a fantastic job for us. In India, spinners play a big role. They contain the batters in the middle overs. So, there is pressure on them to perform, but when it comes off in such matches, this is what happens." ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I - Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

Image credit: PTI

However, Pant was not happy with one aspect: the middle-order collapse that resulted in a few runs being scored, especially towards the death, as India looked well on course to go past 200, considering the start it gained. "I don't think it's a good thing for us [middle-order not firing], but after a good start, it's difficult for new batsmen to go straight away. We will try to improve in the next match," he concluded.

Image credit: PTI

On the other hand, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged the Man of the Match for his incredible performance, as he stated, "I was bowling too many and quick sliders in the last game. I spoke to Paras [Mhambrey] sir and coaches about it. So, I tried to bowl quick leg-breaks, but with a different seam position today." ALSO READ: Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

Image credit: PTI