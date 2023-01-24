IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: No Patidar; Malik and Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand face off in the final Indore ODI on Tuesday. While the visitors have opted to chase, the hosts have moved in with Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal, with no debut for Rajat Patidar.

Team India is taking on New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. While the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, they would still be eyeing a clean sweep here, allowing them to become the new number-one side in the format. On the other hand, the visitors would play for pride and allow them some time to retain their sport at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. Ahead of the contests, the Kiwis won the coin toss and opted to chase, while the Men in Blue have moved in with pacer Umran Malik and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, where local boy Rajat Patidar has been asked to wait for his debut.

After winning the toss, NZ skipper Tom Latham said, "We are going to have a bowl, it is a good surface, and it will get better under lights. We have performed well and will look for another good performance here. It will be high-scoring, and the nature of the boundaries is short. We have one change, Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley."

On the contrary, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remarked, "We would have batted first. As a team, we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in. Every time we come here, it has been a good score. It is important to give a chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have two changes – [Mohammed] Shami and [Md] Siraj are out, and Umran and Chahal are in."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.