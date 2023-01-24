Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: No Patidar; Malik and Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand face off in the final Indore ODI on Tuesday. While the visitors have opted to chase, the hosts have moved in with Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal, with no debut for Rajat Patidar.

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: No Rajat Patidar; Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase against India-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Team India is taking on New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. While the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, they would still be eyeing a clean sweep here, allowing them to become the new number-one side in the format. On the other hand, the visitors would play for pride and allow them some time to retain their sport at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. Ahead of the contests, the Kiwis won the coin toss and opted to chase, while the Men in Blue have moved in with pacer Umran Malik and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, where local boy Rajat Patidar has been asked to wait for his debut.

    After winning the toss, NZ skipper Tom Latham said, "We are going to have a bowl, it is a good surface, and it will get better under lights. We have performed well and will look for another good performance here. It will be high-scoring, and the nature of the boundaries is short. We have one change, Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley."

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 3RD ODI: 'NOT THAT I AM AWARE OF INDIA ADOPTING SPLIT CAPTAINCY' - RAHUL DRAVID

    On the contrary, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remarked, "We would have batted first. As a team, we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in. Every time we come here, it has been a good score. It is important to give a chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have two changes – [Mohammed] Shami and [Md] Siraj are out, and Umran and Chahal are in."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.
    NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    india vs new zealand Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname snt

    Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad

    Will MS Dhoni play in South Africa SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL Indian Premier League logo-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch Here is how much it may cost in India gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch; Here's how much it may cost in India

    Viral Video: Forest Officer in Arunachal Pradesh receives praise for dealing with heavily armed 'hunters'

    Viral Video: Forest Officer in Arunachal Pradesh receives praise for dealing with heavily armed 'hunters'

    Video: Urfi Javed turns garbage bags to SEXY black outfits; here's how netizens react

    Video: Urfi Javed turns garbage bags to SEXY black outfits; here's how netizens react

    Men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma AJR

    'Men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be booked under POCSO Act': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report RBA

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon