IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler picks 'important player' and 'superstar' after England's win against India in 3rd T20I

After England managed to keep the series alive with a 26-run victory and make the scoreline 2-1, the Three Lions will look to build on momentum and restore parity on Friday.

IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler picks important player and superstar after Englands win against India in 3rd T20I
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Skipper Jos Buttler once again had special praise in store for their unsung hero, Adil Rashid and reiterated his stance of branding the seasoned spinner as England's "most important player."

Seven months ago, when England toppled the West Indies in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup, Buttler was quick to point out the significance Rashid has for the Three Lions.

Despite the rollicking Philip Salt and Jonny Bairstow performances with the bat, Rashid's economical spell caught the English skipper's eye.

Fast forward to seven months, Rashid stayed in the shadows but influenced the flow of the game with his four overs. He only had a sole scalp but turned out to be the most economical across both teams on Rajkot's slow track.

"The guys bowled really well, nice to show off their skills. Adil - he's the most important player in our team, so many variations, so many different styles of bowling, fortunate to have him in our team," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

For his sole scalp in the third T20I, Rashid produced an absolute ripper to confirm the return ticket of the dressing room of in-form Tilak Varma. In his four-over spell, Rashid kept things tight and conceded just 15 runs at an economy of 3.80.

On the pace bowling front, tearaway Jofra Archer returned to his former self after conceding his most expensive spell in all T20s in Chennai. He made Sanju Samson's time on the crease humdrum routine that ends with the Indian being outdone by the pace and the short length.

Also read: Varun's fifer to Suryakumar's poor form: 5 key talking points from India's defeat to England in 3rd T20I

When India threatened to make a comeback with a partnership between Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, Archer delivered the decisive blow. He gave away a juicy full toss to Axar, who swung his bat hard and slashed it straight to Rashid, stationed towards short third man.

"Jofra - don't need to talk much about him - he's a superstar, incredibly consistent, if he goes for 60, you know he'll come back well," Buttler said.

Just like India, the touring party was reeling away for runs on the slow turf in the powerplay. When explosiveness became the need of the hour, Duckett blew away the Indian bowling attack with a touch of unorthodox in his shots.

With Buttler at the other end, he unleashed a wide array of his strokeplay from arsenal to make the most of the first six overs. Before being outdone by Axar, Duckett had caused irreparable damage with his swift 51 from 28 deliveries.

"Ben Duckett is a difficult guy to stop, that's why we felt he can do a job for us at the top. He played beautifully on what was a sticky pitch. 170 was a very good score, those wickets were crucial in the power play. 127-8 doesn't bother me, if they say you can be disappointed with the way you play and score 170, I'll take that," Buttler added.

After England managed to keep the series alive with a 26-run victory and make the scoreline 2-1, the Three Lions will look to build on momentum and restore parity on Friday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dew didn't set in: Varun Chakravarthy analyses Rajkot pitch after India's defeat to England in 3rd T20I HRD

'Dew didn't set in': Varun Chakravarthy analyses Rajkot pitch after India's defeat to England in 3rd T20I

Double your benchmark: Virat Kohli gives advice to young kid ahead of his Ranji Trophy return (WATCH) HRD

'Double your benchmark': Virat Kohli gives advice to young kid ahead of his Ranji Trophy return (WATCH)

Varuns fifer to Suryakumars poor form: 5 key talking points from Indias defeat to England in 3rd T20I HRD

Varun's fifer to Suryakumar's poor form: 5 key talking points from India's defeat to England in 3 T20I

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Netizens troll Harry Brook over dismissal, ask 'smog again in Rajkot?' HRD

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Netizens troll Harry Brook over dismissal, ask 'smog again in Rajkot?'

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the 5th Indian player to win ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award

Recent Stories

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind RBA

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together NTI

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience' shk

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience'

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon