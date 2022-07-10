India vs Rest of the world cricket match on August 22? Indian Government writes to BCCI

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year. To mark the occasion, the Indian government has sent a special proposal cum request to the BCCI. Here's what it is.

Image credit: PTI

The Government of India has sent a proposal cum request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange a cricket match on August 22. Sources said that the game is between India and the Rest of the World, which would be for the celebrations to mark India's independence of 75 years. Sources also indicated that the Ministry of Culture, which has sent the proposal, is in talks with the top BCCI officials to arrange for the leading Indian players and famous cricketers from across the globe to be a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav crusade.

Image credit: PTI

The source added that English domestic cricket would be happening during the proposed time, along with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The BCCI will check if the international players have to be reimbursed financially for their participation. As for the services of international cricketers, top BCCI officials will be in Birmingham for the ICC annual conference (July 22-26), where they might speak to other board officials to release a few of their players for the match that will be held in India. ALSO READ: WATCH - Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

Image credit: PTI

"Getting top stars of the Indian team won't be a problem," the sources continued. India is scheduled for an away series against Zimbabwe, comprising three ODIs and ending on August 20. Some Indian players for this series might return to India by August 22, so their availability would be an issue.

Image credit: PTI

However, some top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who are not likely to go to Zimbabwe, will be available before leaving for Asia Cup from August 27 in Sri Lanka. BCCI sources also worded that all Indian players will be put up a request, and they would likely join the squad for this game. ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar turns 73: 5 records he held in international cricket

Image credit: PTI

Sources added that the Indian cricketers would need some convincing, as it happens to be an event organised under the auspices of the Government of India. The one cause of concern would be to ensure that the quality of the World XI side has to be top-notch, they added.

Image credit: Getty

Whether the match will have the Twenty20 International (T20I) status or an exhibition-friendly one remains unclear. Although it remains unclear, the game will likely be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The sources have stated that the cricket match under the campaign would present the importance of sports, besides paying tribute to cricket's popularity in India. ALSO SEE: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I - MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win (PICTURES)