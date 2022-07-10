Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Rest of the world cricket match on August 22? Indian Government writes to BCCI

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year. To mark the occasion, the Indian government has sent a special proposal cum request to the BCCI. Here's what it is.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Government of India has sent a proposal cum request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange a cricket match on August 22. Sources said that the game is between India and the Rest of the World, which would be for the celebrations to mark India's independence of 75 years. Sources also indicated that the Ministry of Culture, which has sent the proposal, is in talks with the top BCCI officials to arrange for the leading Indian players and famous cricketers from across the globe to be a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav crusade.

    Image credit: PTI

    The source added that English domestic cricket would be happening during the proposed time, along with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The BCCI will check if the international players have to be reimbursed financially for their participation. As for the services of international cricketers, top BCCI officials will be in Birmingham for the ICC annual conference (July 22-26), where they might speak to other board officials to release a few of their players for the match that will be held in India.

    ALSO READ: WATCH - Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    Image credit: PTI

    "Getting top stars of the Indian team won't be a problem," the sources continued. India is scheduled for an away series against Zimbabwe, comprising three ODIs and ending on August 20. Some Indian players for this series might return to India by August 22, so their availability would be an issue.

    Image credit: PTI

    However, some top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who are not likely to go to Zimbabwe, will be available before leaving for Asia Cup from August 27 in Sri Lanka. BCCI sources also worded that all Indian players will be put up a request, and they would likely join the squad for this game.

    ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar turns 73: 5 records he held in international cricket

    Image credit: PTI

    Sources added that the Indian cricketers would need some convincing, as it happens to be an event organised under the auspices of the Government of India. The one cause of concern would be to ensure that the quality of the World XI side has to be top-notch, they added.

    Image credit: Getty

    Whether the match will have the Twenty20 International (T20I) status or an exhibition-friendly one remains unclear.    Although it remains unclear, the game will likely be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The sources have stated that the cricket match under the campaign would present the importance of sports, besides paying tribute to cricket's popularity in India.

    ALSO SEE: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I - MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win (PICTURES)

    The government's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav movement is to honour and monumentalise India's 75 years of independence, with the focus on highlighting events and people, despite being part of the freedom struggle, have been mainly left unknown and unheard.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH VIDEO: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making social media wonder-ayh

    WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India emphatic series win against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo faces another setback technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad gcw

    IndiGo faces another setback; technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad

    Dressing up is no crime not blasphemous Assam CM Himanta Sarma after cops arrest man dressed as Lord Shiva gcw

    'Dressing up is no crime, not blasphemous': Assam CM Himanta Sarma after cops arrest man dressed as Lord Shiva

    Video MARCOS Indian Special Forces in action in Hawaii RIMPAC 2022

    What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

    Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall - gps

    Watch: Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it RBA

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon