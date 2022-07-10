IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat; Umran comes in, Pandya rested

India and England are locking horns in the Nottingham T20I on Sunday. The hosts have won the toss and opted to bat, while the visitors have brought in Umran Malik and rested Hardik Pandya.

It would be a test of nerves for England as it takes on mighty India in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. The visitors have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and would try hard to make a clean sweep, asserting their dominance as the numero uno T20 side. On the other hand, the hosts would leave no stones unturned to come out on top with a win and finish the series on a high. The Three Lions have won the coin toss and opted to bat, while the Men in Blue have made four changes, including lethal pacer Umran Malik, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested.

After winning the toss, Buttler said, "We will bat first. We are just looking for a change-up. It looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, and Salt will bat at number four. [Matt] Parkinson and [Sam] Curran miss out. It looks like a brilliant surface. There is still a lot of confidence in the side."

As for Indian captain Rohit Sharma, he noted, "We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice and wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar], [Jasprit] Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik."

"We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to look at beindfore the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran and want to wish him the best and give him confidence," concluded Rohit, who has won 19 straight T20I matches as skipper and is unbeaten since taking over the full-time T20I captaincy role last year.

Playing XI:

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi.

ENG: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson.