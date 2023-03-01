Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch after spinners leave India reeling on Day 1

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is having a tough time with the bat in the third Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Left reeling with seven wickets down on Day 1, supporters have taken a critical dig at the Indore pitch.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch with memes after Australia spinners leave India reeling on Day 1-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Team India already possesses a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is desperately looking to get the job done in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. However, Wednesday's opening day of the Test saw the Indians get off to a tough start, losing seven wickets in the opening session, leaving India reeling on the cusp of a sub-par first innings total.

    So far, the Australian spinners have made the impact, with Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon grasping three wickets each, while Todd Murphy has one. The ball has been turning right from the sixth over of the day when the spin was introduced. Meanwhile, supporters are not delighted with a turning track on Day 1 and have taken to social media to slam the curators.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test - Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    At the same time, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal wrote, "How can you judge a class of players on this wicket?" Openers Rohit Sharma (12) and Shubman Gill (21) put on a 27-run partnership, which has been the highest so far in the Indian innings, while former skipper Virat Kohli (22) has been the top scorer for the side as of now.

    Also, another Twitterati noted, "I want every neutral fan to come forward and bash and criticize BCCI and ICT management for this joke of a cricket pitch in Indore... I supported Nagpur and Delhi because those were standard good pitches.. This Indore pitch is mockery and murder of Test cricket... ICC should step in."

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli fans slam umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit Sharma survives twice in 1st over-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken snt

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah set to be ruled out of IPL 2023; Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon snt

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Exclusive: Shubman Gill mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing KL Rahul does not solve the real problem-ayh

    IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-39 draw check prize money, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-39 draw today, check out the prize money

    Nothing Phone 2 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset its confirmed gcw

    'Innovation, fuelled': Nothing Phone (2) to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset

    football 'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans elated after Al-Nassr star bags Saudi Pro League Player of the Month snt

    'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans elated after Al-Nassr star bags Saudi Pro League Player of the Month

    Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Actresses above 40 who make fans swoon with their SEXY looks vma

    Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Actresses above 40 who make fans swoon with their SEXY looks

    football There is a place in hell reserved for.... - Shakira lambasts ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti-ayh

    'There is a place in hell reserved for....' - Shakira lambasts ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon