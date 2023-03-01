IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch after spinners leave India reeling on Day 1

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is having a tough time with the bat in the third Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Left reeling with seven wickets down on Day 1, supporters have taken a critical dig at the Indore pitch.

Team India already possesses a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is desperately looking to get the job done in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. However, Wednesday's opening day of the Test saw the Indians get off to a tough start, losing seven wickets in the opening session, leaving India reeling on the cusp of a sub-par first innings total.

So far, the Australian spinners have made the impact, with Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon grasping three wickets each, while Todd Murphy has one. The ball has been turning right from the sixth over of the day when the spin was introduced. Meanwhile, supporters are not delighted with a turning track on Day 1 and have taken to social media to slam the curators.

At the same time, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal wrote, "How can you judge a class of players on this wicket?" Openers Rohit Sharma (12) and Shubman Gill (21) put on a 27-run partnership, which has been the highest so far in the Indian innings, while former skipper Virat Kohli (22) has been the top scorer for the side as of now.

Also, another Twitterati noted, "I want every neutral fan to come forward and bash and criticize BCCI and ICT management for this joke of a cricket pitch in Indore... I supported Nagpur and Delhi because those were standard good pitches.. This Indore pitch is mockery and murder of Test cricket... ICC should step in."