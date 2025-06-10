South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad encourages his team to embrace the WTC final against Australia at Lord's, downplaying the "chokers" label and focusing on the opportunity to win an ICC title.

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad urged his team not to get too much overawed by the occasion but rather to embrace it. He also put aside any issues about the "chokers" label Proteas has faced over the years due to a lack of ICC titles and poor knockout records, saying that "whatever tags come along, they do not fear them".

South Africa will face off against Australia for ownership of the ICC Test Championship mace at Lord's, the same venue where the Proteas last got their hands on the trophy 13 years ago.

Conrad focused on WTC Final rather than worrying about tag

While Conrad acknowledged the relevance some people may place on this fact, the message for his players has remained constant.

"Most of these guys weren't even born in 1998. I'm here to build this group with anything that's gone before. But again, just like the previous question, you can't wish things away. We want to and we need to win another ICC event. Whatever the tags come along, we don't fear that...it's just another occasion to set the record straight and to get that first title," the coach asserted.

Conrad on the significance of playing at Lord's

For many South African players in the squad, this will be their first outing at Lord's, and Conrad does not want his team to be overawed by the situation.

"It's difficult not to get the place out of your system. We've almost taken the chance to embrace whatever comes with it. Just to really embrace the occasion, because it is a huge occasion and we can't wish it away," Conrad said on Monday when asked about the significance of playing at the iconic venue.

"These were some of the conversations that we had last night, around taking it in and just making sure you set yourself down, and we'd rather than wish it away. There are going to be nerves and the excitement levels are starting to ramp up, as you are aware, so we have to embrace the occasion, and I would rather be a part of it than not," he concluded.