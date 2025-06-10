Keshav Maharaj and South Africa aim to win the ICC WTC Final 2025 at Lord’s, inspired by their triumph 13 years ago. Reflecting on their journey, Maharaj highlights the team’s blend of youth and experience and motivation from past ICC heartbreaks.

Keshav Maharaj is determined to follow in the famous footsteps at the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025.

South Africa will face off against Australia for ownership of the ICC Test Championship mace at Lord's, the same venue where the Proteas last got their hands on the trophy 13 years ago.

South Africa want to honour legends with the Test mace

A legendary South African side comprising Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, and Graeme Smith beat England at the fabled ground to rise to world number one that day, and Maharaj revealed those memories are fuelling motivation for his side to repeat the feat.

"I remember watching that when they lifted the mace. We know that apart from doing it for us, we want to honour the legends of the past, and hopefully we will one day be seen in the same calibre and light to win such a coveted title and hold the Test mace," he said as quoted by the ICC media release.

South Africa arrived in London in strong form following seven consecutive Test victories, with its last defeat coming against New Zealand in February 2024.

Maharaj reflects on Proteas' WTC 2023-25 journey

That run took the Proteas to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table and has bred plenty of confidence in camp ahead of the decider against Australia.

"When we started the journey two years ago, a lot of people didn't think we'd be in this situation, but with each and every series we grow more and more. Our blend of youth and experience complements each other really nicely, and we find ourselves competing for another trophy. The boys have put in a lot of hard work. The excitement is building as we edge closer, and it's now about letting it sink in and soaking up the occasion to allow us to play with freedom," added Maharaj.

Maharaj is one of a number in the South African squad who have come agonisingly close to ICC silverware in the past few years.

The spinner was part of the side that finished runners-up at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, while the Proteas also reached the semi-finals of both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Maharaj intends to choose past heartbreaks in a positive way

While those near misses still sting, Maharaj is insistent on using those experiences in a positive way.

"In previous attempts, no one expected us to reach the knockout phases of any competition, but we have reached two semi-finals and two finals. Hopefully through all those misses we come right in this one. There is a lot of inspiration we can draw from in the brand of cricket we have played in the last three or four years. If we run with it and stay true to it, hopefully this is our opportunity to finally raise that most-coveted trophy that has eluded us for a number of years," he said

On a personal note, Maharaj is just two away from 200 Test wickets, and while the experienced spinner is happy to trade individual accolades for team success, the prospect of bringing up the milestone at Lord's is one that he cannot escape.

"It would be very special. I don't pay too much attention to the numbers, I just want to help ensure my team wins, so hopefully I can get a 10-fer. I've enjoyed my journey so far, hopefully I've got a long time left, but to get that feat in front of my family at Lord's would be very special. Any cricketer always has a bucket list in terms of venues they want to play at, and this is such a wonderful opportunity for all of us," he admitted.