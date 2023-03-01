Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is up against Australia in the third Indore Test on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma survived a couple of sure-shot dismissals chances off Mitchell Starc in the opening over, as social media was critical of umpire Nitin Menon.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli fans slam umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit Sharma survives twice in 1st over-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Team India is taking on Australia in Wednesday's third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. With the hosts batting first, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma survived two sure-hot dismissals chances off seamer Mitchell Starc in the opening over of the contest. Consequently, social media was critical of umpire Nitin Menon.

    The opening ball of the fixture saw Starc bowl a good length delivery that was angled across, as Rohit intended to poke it slightly. As the ball passed the outside edge of his bat, a faint sound came before Alex Carey safely collected it in his gloves. There was a half-hearted appeal from the visitors, as after a brief discussion with skipper Steven Smith, they decided against opting for the review. At the same time, later, Ultraedge displayed a spike when the ball passed the edge, thus handing Rohit a lifeline.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 3RD TEST - NETIZENS EXULTANT AS SHUBMAN GILL REPLACES KL RAHUL; INDIA OPTS TO BAT

    The second lifeline to Rohit arrived three deliveries later, when a swinging in delivery went between his bat and pad, hit the latter and went over the stumps into the gloves of Carey. Another half-hearted appeal followed it, and the Aussies decided against the review this time, too, while later, Hawkeye suggested three reds, leaving the Kangaroos in dismay yet again.

    Nevertheless, the Australians did not have to wait long to get rid of the Indian leader, as in the sixth over, orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann bowled a flighted on on the good length, prompting Rohit to step out and go for the big one, only for the ball to take a turn and head to Carey, who collected the complex take and stumped him out, as he departed for 12.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken snt

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah set to be ruled out of IPL 2023; Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon snt

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Exclusive: Shubman Gill mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing KL Rahul does not solve the real problem-ayh

    IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Recent Stories

    Vivo V27 Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw

    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao quits AAP, joins BJP

    Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao quits AAP, joins BJP

    Many killed injured after trains collide in Greece rescue ops underway gcw

    At least 26 killed, 85 injured after trains collide in Greece; rescue ops underway

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and more Bollywood films releasing in March 2023 RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and more Bollywood films releasing in March 2023

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon