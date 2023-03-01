IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is up against Australia in the third Indore Test on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma survived a couple of sure-shot dismissals chances off Mitchell Starc in the opening over, as social media was critical of umpire Nitin Menon.

Team India is taking on Australia in Wednesday's third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. With the hosts batting first, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma survived two sure-hot dismissals chances off seamer Mitchell Starc in the opening over of the contest. Consequently, social media was critical of umpire Nitin Menon.

The opening ball of the fixture saw Starc bowl a good length delivery that was angled across, as Rohit intended to poke it slightly. As the ball passed the outside edge of his bat, a faint sound came before Alex Carey safely collected it in his gloves. There was a half-hearted appeal from the visitors, as after a brief discussion with skipper Steven Smith, they decided against opting for the review. At the same time, later, Ultraedge displayed a spike when the ball passed the edge, thus handing Rohit a lifeline.

The second lifeline to Rohit arrived three deliveries later, when a swinging in delivery went between his bat and pad, hit the latter and went over the stumps into the gloves of Carey. Another half-hearted appeal followed it, and the Aussies decided against the review this time, too, while later, Hawkeye suggested three reds, leaving the Kangaroos in dismay yet again.

Nevertheless, the Australians did not have to wait long to get rid of the Indian leader, as in the sixth over, orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann bowled a flighted on on the good length, prompting Rohit to step out and go for the big one, only for the ball to take a turn and head to Carey, who collected the complex take and stumped him out, as he departed for 12.