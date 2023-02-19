IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Social media goes wild as Ravindra Jadeja's 7-for hands India a 117-run target

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India mocked Australia's batting on Day 3 of the second Delhi Test. The spinners were at it again, with Ravindra Jadeja rattling the Aussies with a clever seven-for, as social media went crazy following the same.

Team India was back to its dominating best on Day 3 of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, Australia resumed at its overnight score of 61/1. However, the Indian spinners wreaked havoc in the day's opening session, as they skittled out the visitors for 113, with senior leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbing a seven-for.

At the same time, veteran off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja aided him with a three-wicket haul. As for Jadeja's victims, they were Usman Khawaja (6), Marnus Labuschagne (35), Peter Handscomb (0), Alex Carey (7), Pat Cummins (0), Nathan Lyon (8) and Matthew Kuhnemann (0). Jadeja bowled 12.1 overs, grabbing seven for 42, which included a maiden and possessed an economy of 3.50.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'India has a very long top order' - Lyon on Axar-Ashwin's batting domination

Meanwhile, it was Jadeja's career-best figure in the longest format, while his previous best was 7/58 against England in Chennai in 2016. While social media celebrated his dominance, legendary former Australian skipper Mark Waugh lashed out at his batters on air, saying, "I don't think Australia could have batted any worse." At the lunch break, India is 14/1, having lost KL Rahul (1) off veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, with 101 more needed to retain the title.