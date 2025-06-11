Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the state government accepted all seven demands of medical fraternity at the Goa Medical College (GMC) who had been protesting against Vishwajit Rane for allegedly using harsh language with a senior doctor.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government accepted all seven demands put forth by the medical fraternity at the Goa Medical College (GMC) who had been protesting against State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for allegedly using harsh language with a senior doctor.

After meeting protesting doctors at Goa Medical College, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, “They (doctors) had given us a 48-hour intimation. Yesterday I had a meeting with the doctors. They presented their demands to me. I passed all 7 of their demands.”

"Such incidents should not happen again. The committee, henceforth, should be headed by Secretary Health, Dean MS and concerned Head of Department. For Police protection purpose, at our Police outpost here, PSI will be deputed and additional 50 Police personnel will be deputed at the casualty level, at the emergency level and including the ICU level in the interest of people," he added.

The Goa Chief Minister also thanked the doctors for ending the strike and said, “I thank the doctors for calling off their strike. As a Chief Minister, I will also keep looking into the matter from time to time.”

Goa doctors call off strike

The Minister was accused of humiliating and disrespecting the senior doctor during an inspection.

A massive protest broke out at Goa Medical College (GMC) on Monday as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students united in anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

The doctors at the GMC demanded a public apology and an end to the VIP culture in hospitals. Following this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji to address the concerns of protesting doctors.

During the visit, he assured the doctors that their demands would be met, paving the way for resolving the ongoing dispute.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the doctors and the government. The MOU outlines the terms agreed upon by both parties, paving the way for improved hospital safety and security measures.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed, outlining the terms agreed upon by both parties.Increased Security: Additional police force and security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of doctors and hospital staff. The government has assured that there will be no tolerance for abuse or threats towards doctors and hospital staff. The doctors have emphasised that patient care will not be compromised and will remain their top priority", said Dr Ayush Sharma (President, Goa Association of Resident Doctors).

"We thank the Chief Minister for his timely intervention and for working towards the betterment of the people of Goa. We have decided to call off the strike and will continue to provide medical services without any obstruction," added Dr Ayush Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors, Pratik Sawant, said, “The doctors of GMC strongly condemn the verbal abuse of our colleague that happened in the Emergency Medicine and Trauma Department's casualty on Saturday.”

In response to the backlash, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane expressed regret over his behaviour in a post on X.

"During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly apologised to Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words I spoke during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret how I addressed the situation. I never intended to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional," Rane wrote.