Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue

    The cheque of USD 1 million was handed over by Ruchira Kamboj to the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications, Melissa Fleming.

    India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:29 PM IST

    India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, announced on Monday that India has contributed USD 1 million as a voluntary contribution to the UN. The aim is to promote the use of the Hindi language within the world organization and foster inclusive dialogue and understanding.

    The cheque of USD 1 million was handed over by Kamboj to the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications, Melissa Fleming. In a tweet, Kamboj expressed the Indian government's delight in making this substantial contribution, emphasizing the focus on promoting the usage of Hindi to enhance global communication.

    The United Nations' efforts to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content in the Hindi language have been well-received in India and among the Hindi-speaking population worldwide, Kamboj stated. The Indian government has expressed its commitment to continue promoting the use of Hindi at the United Nations and is pleased to partner with the organization in this endeavor.

    The contribution is specifically aimed at supporting the expansion of the usage of Hindi within the United Nations. In 2018, the Hindi@UN project was launched in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information. The project's objective is to enhance public outreach in the Hindi language and raise awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking individuals globally.

    The UN News in Hindi is disseminated through various platforms, including UN News, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, a weekly UN News-Hindi audio bulletin is made available. The Hindi UN News social media accounts have garnered significant followings, with 50,000 on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram, and 15,000 on Facebook. They publish nearly 1,000 posts annually. The Hindi UN News website receives approximately 1.3 million annual impressions and ranks among the top ten in internet search engines, as stated in a press release issued last week.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday July 18 anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    Karnataka bans use of mobile phones in temples

    Karnataka bans use of mobile phones in temples

    Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prospe vkp

    Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prosper

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru

    Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment vkp

    Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday July 18 anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world ADC EIA

    From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world

    Club Mahindra Nature Resort, Jaipur: A Perfect Weekend Getaway from Delhi

    Club Mahindra Nature Resort, Jaipur: A Perfect Weekend Getaway from Delhi

    cricket Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test

    Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more snt

    Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon