India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, announced on Monday that India has contributed USD 1 million as a voluntary contribution to the UN. The aim is to promote the use of the Hindi language within the world organization and foster inclusive dialogue and understanding.

The cheque of USD 1 million was handed over by Kamboj to the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications, Melissa Fleming. In a tweet, Kamboj expressed the Indian government's delight in making this substantial contribution, emphasizing the focus on promoting the usage of Hindi to enhance global communication.

The United Nations' efforts to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content in the Hindi language have been well-received in India and among the Hindi-speaking population worldwide, Kamboj stated. The Indian government has expressed its commitment to continue promoting the use of Hindi at the United Nations and is pleased to partner with the organization in this endeavor.

The contribution is specifically aimed at supporting the expansion of the usage of Hindi within the United Nations. In 2018, the Hindi@UN project was launched in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information. The project's objective is to enhance public outreach in the Hindi language and raise awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking individuals globally.

The UN News in Hindi is disseminated through various platforms, including UN News, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, a weekly UN News-Hindi audio bulletin is made available. The Hindi UN News social media accounts have garnered significant followings, with 50,000 on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram, and 15,000 on Facebook. They publish nearly 1,000 posts annually. The Hindi UN News website receives approximately 1.3 million annual impressions and ranks among the top ten in internet search engines, as stated in a press release issued last week.