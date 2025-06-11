Ever since Narendra Modi assumed the post of prime ministership in 2014, the headcount of women in the Indian armed forces has risen almost three-fold over a decade.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked over a decade in office and has been celebrating “New momentum for Nari Shakti – 11 years of Sashakt Nari”.

With regards to the women in the defence sector, the Narendra Modi government has taken several steps over a decade-long journey to empower them.

In its release which has been issued on the completion of 11 years in power, the government said: “Women have taken centre stage in India’s defence forces over the last eleven years. In 2014, there were just around 3,000 women officers across the services. Today, that number has grown to over 11,000, reflecting a clear shift in policy and mindset.”

However, it is notable to mention here that the 2014-15 figure of 3,000 women officers does not include women doctors, dentists and nurses while the latest data included them.

New doors open for women in uniform

In the last 11 years, the government has opened new doors for women in uniform.

It granted permanent commission to 507 women officers, allowing them to pursue long-term careers and take on leadership roles. “This move has reshaped opportunities for women across ranks and branches,” it said.

The development took place after the Supreme Court ruled that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Indian Army are entitled to the permanent commission. The apex court had rejected the government's arguments citing physiological limitations as “sex stereotypes.”

In 2021, the Supreme Court again played a pivotal role in enabling women to join the National Defence Academy (NDA). Because of the apex court’s interim order, the first batch of 17 graduated from the NDA’s 148th course on May 30, 2025. Since 2021, a total of 126 women cadets have been inducted into the NDA.

“This shift reflects the broader integration of women across defence domains, from combat support to piloting fighter jets, underscoring the belief that strength and service transcend gender,” it added.