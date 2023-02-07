Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Steve Smith claims Australia have 'tools' to counter India's Ashwin

    Australia vice-captain Steve Smith is not overthinking about the star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on Thursday in Nagpur.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 8:36 PM IST

    Australia vice-captain Steve Smith may have done a week's simulation of Ravichandran Ashwin's doppelganger Mahesh Pithiya, but he is not overthinking about the star India spinner's impact in the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Nagpur on Thursday. 

    A crew of Indian net bowlers is assisting the tourists in preparing for the four-match Test series, while Australian hitters have been focusing on fending off the spin menace.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Touched Ashwin's feet and sought his blessings' - Australia's net bowler Mahesh Pithiya

    Is Australia overthinking about Ashwin?

    "There has been many off-spinners we played and Mahesh is one of them. He bowls a similar style (to that) of Ashwin. We are not overthinking things. Ash is a quality bowler but we have the tools in our kit bag to counter that," Smith told reporters during a media conference. 

    Smith has had a look at the pitch, and good length spot at the far end looks pretty dry. "Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There's a section there that's quite dry," he added. 

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test: KL Rahul admits India tempted to play three spinners against Australia at Nagpur

    But Smith also said that he wouldn't be over reading the track. "Other than that, I can't really get a good gauge on it. I don't think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. The cracks felt quite loose. I'm not entirely sure, we'll wait and see," he added.

    Smith seemed pretty happy with the preparation. "We had a few good sessions in Bangalore and now here as well. The boys are shaping up well. I think it will be a bit skiddy, slow but not entirely sure," the Aussie said. 

    However, he did also confirm that Cameron Green isn't in a position to play. "He hasn't faced even the fast bowlers so he's very unlikely to play the 1st Test," he said.

    He also indicated that Scott Boland's natural length would suit the surfaces in India. "Hazlewood injury is a big loss for us, but Lance (Morris) is a good bowler. Boland has been good. His natural length will suit this kind of pitch. Lance obviously has a pace in the air," Smith said.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2023: Shastri's advice to Ashwin, his choice of 3rd spinner, picks between SKY & Gill and more

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 8:36 PM IST
