    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav to contest for Shreyas Iyer's middle-order spot

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: During the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gsavaskar Trophy between India and Australia on February 9, with Shreyas Iyer out with injury, his spot would be competed for by Shubmna Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

    The Team India management could consider playing Shubman Gill in the middle order ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the opening Test versus Australia after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series opener with to a back injury. Iyer failed to recover from back spasms and will undoubtedly open a spot in the Indian batting order. The choice would be between Surya, a career middle-order batter with the X-factor, and Gill, who has predominantly opened for the side in Tests. Iyer, an even entertainer in his brief Test career, was India's stand-out batter during the 2-0 series conquest in Bangladesh in December.

    "When New Zealand came to India in late 2021, Shubman Gill was considered for the middle order as KL Rahul was supposed to open with Mayank Agarwal. Then, Rahul got injured, and Gill opened. Then, he got injured again. He was being considered for middle order in red-ball," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source privy to the story narrated to PTI.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23 - USMAN KHAWAJA FORCED TO MISS INDIA FLIGHT DUE TO VISA DELAY

    With captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Rahul being the first-choice openers in the squad, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara at number three and Virat Kohli at number four, the number five place becomes very necessary in the Indian context as that person is predicted to play the second new ball. In the case of Gill, being a Test regular and having initially begun his red-ball career as a middle-order batter positively benefits his patient.

    "When Rahul Dravid manned India A, Gill had played in the middle order in a West Indies A tour where he had a double hundred in one of the Tests. He was originally a middle order batter, converted into an opener," the former national selector expressed. In the case of Surya, his reign against the spinners on wickets delivering turns is a crucial aspect.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant' - Steven Smith on practice games

    "If Nathan Lyon gets to turn his off breaks big, then SKY [Surya] can dismantle him with his footwork. But, against [Pat] Cummins, [Josh] Hazlewood, Gill could be a better bet," he added. Iyer, who ignored the limited-overs home series versus New Zealand, has not yet comprehensively healed from his back damage. He stays at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

    (With inputs from PTI)

