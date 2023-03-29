ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan is unlikely to travel to India, given the political tensions between the two nations. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has been decided as a standby venue to host Pakistan's contests.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Due to the strained political relations between the two countries, former world champion Pakistan is reportedly unwilling to travel to India for the 2023 ICC World Cup. It is a tit-for-tat situation, given the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) stand on not travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

    It led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) deciding that an alternate venue would be hosting India matches, with Pakistan being the original venue. The same hybrid model is reportedly being discussed for the CWC, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) noting it. In contrast, final calls will be taken in the coming days, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    The discussion happened on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in Dubai, with India's participation in Asia Cup and Pakistan's in CWC being the main agenda. Although the above scenario is currently just an option and has yet to be officially discussed, PCB will be pointing out the ramifications regarding its hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

    The ACC has reportedly agreed in principle about the hybrid model for Asia Cup, allowing Pakistan to be the original host nation. India's neutral venue is yet to be finalised, with the options being UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka or England. In contrast, the neutral venue would host the final if India qualifies.

    PCB came up with the same hybrid solution for CWC, while the competition is already slated to be held across ten venues in India from October 5. PCB has also clarified that its participation nature in the event is based on India's decision about the Asia Cup. Also, given the proximity to India and fewer logistical hurdles, Bangladesh has opted for the ideal alternate venue.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 6:23 PM IST
