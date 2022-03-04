ICC Women's World Cup 2022: WI upsets NZ in last-over thriller; fans stunned

The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is underway in New Zealand. The hosts played the tournament opener against Windies to lose by three runs. Fans have been left stunned by the same.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 got off to a terrific start in New Zealand from Friday. Hosts New Zealand faced off against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at the BAy Oval in Mount Maunganui. However, things did not go the former's way and was stunned by the latter in a final-over thriller by just three runs, leaving fans baffled too.

Winning the toss, NZ opted to bowl, as WI lost a couple of wickets for just 39 runs within the sixth over of the powerplay. However, opener Hayley Matthews (119) continued to bat flawlessly, putting on a 66-run stand with skipper Stafanie Taylor (30), followed by another 60-run partnership with Shemaine Campbell (20), while it was 55 along with Chedean Nation (36), as Matthews slammed a century to put WI on the top. She was dismissed at 220/5 by medium-pacer Jess Kerr.

The batters could hardly contribute much thereon, as the Caribbeans were restricted to 259/9. For NZ, pacer Lea Tahuhu claimed three. In reply, the Kiwis were 47/2 by the 12th over. However, skipper Sophie Devine (108) was aggressive, putting on a 76-run stand with Amy Satterthwaite (31).

After three quick wickets, it was followed by a 53-run partnership with Katey Martin (44) before Devine was dismissed at 215/7 by pacer Chinelle Henry. While Katey and Jess (25) put on 40 for the eighth wicket, six were needed off the last over, with three wickets in hand, as exceptional bowling from pacer Deandra Dottin bundled it out for 256, with a ball to spare. For WI, it was a consolidated bowling effort.