    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 gets underway in New Zealand. India begins its campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. Check out India's numbers and stats in the tournament to date.

    Mar 3, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    The biggest cricketing event involving women is here, as the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup gets underway in New Zealand from Friday. While England is the defending champion, 2017 runner-up India will be determined to get the job and lay its hands on the coveted title for the first time. However, it is all set to receive another fierce challenge in the tournament.

    Over the years, Indian women have fared quite well in the competition. Be it with the bat, ball, or even in the field, they have made their presence felt and left their mark. The tournament has also opened doors of illustrious careers for many, beginning the road to the pinnacle of success.

    The likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been highly benefited from the competition and have proved that their success is not just limited to bilateral series. Aided by their valuable cricketing skills and fuelled by their grit and determination, these women have found success in the World Cup, while their numbers prove it. In the same light, we look at the stats of Team India in the WCWC to date.

