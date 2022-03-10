Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami equals historic feat, Twitter applauds

    India is taking on New Zealand in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Jhulan Goswami has attained a historic feat in the tournament in terms of wicket-taking.

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami attains historic feat-ayh
    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    India is currently engaged against hosts New Zealand in the league stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The match is being played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. In the meantime, Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has attained a historic feat in wicket-taking in the tournament. Read on to know more.

    Goswami claimed the only wicket of wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin (41) in the match and finished with figures of 1/41. However, as a result of the wicket, she equalled the feat of claiming the most wickets in the tournament's history. The 39-year-old now jointly shares the accomplishment of 39 wickets in the competition.

    ALSO READ: ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH - SHREYAS IYER, MITHALI RAJ AMONG FEBRUARY NOMINEES

    The other happens to be Lynette Ann Fullston of Australia, who did the same between 1982-88. Goswami has been playing the competition since 2005, while the ongoing edition seems to be the final one of her illustrious career. In the meantime, following her feat, fans lauded her for her achievement.

    As for the match, being put to bat, New Zealand managed 260/9, thanks to Amelia Kerr (50) and Amy Satterthwaite (75). As for India, medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar was the most effective of all, claiming four wickets and being the most economical. India is off to a slow start in the chase, losing a couple of wickets within the powerplay as it approaches the 50-run mark.

