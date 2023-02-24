ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Anjum Chopra consoles an emotional Harmanpreet Kaur post India's semis exit (WATCH)

It was a heartbreak for Indian cricket fans as their women's team failed to come out on top, suffering a five-run loss to Australia and getting knocked out in the semis of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup currently happening in South Africa. As a result, the dream of Women in Blue's quest for its maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title still needs to be fulfilled.

In the meantime, most Indian women's team members were saddened following the narrow defeat. One of them happened to be skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was emotional, having played a valiant knock of 52 during India's chase, but her side came up short. It was former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra who consoled her, while ICC shared the video of the same on its social media handles.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur's 52 goes in vain as relentless Australia knocks India out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Speaking on her gesture, Anjum told ICC: "I intended to give the captain some empathy because that's all I can offer from the outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us. India has reached the semi-finals many times, and they have lost. It is not the first time I've seen Harmanpreet bat like this. I have seen her battling her injuries and health Today, she might not have even played, but because this was a World Cup semi-final, and she was Harmanpreet Kaur."

"She [Harmanpreet] is not the one who takes a backward step; she will go forward and a backward step, she will go forward, and she did that. Today, before the match started, she brought herself to a situation where she could play. She ran around in the field for 20 overs, and then, while batting, she rekindled India's hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues also played her part. I can understand what Harmanpreet Kaur must be going through. It was a player-to-player moment with her. I was trying to lessen her sorrow," she concluded.