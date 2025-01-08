ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah continues to remain No.1 bowler with career-best rating; Jadeja, Pant make gains

India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the ICC Test Rankings, retaining his position as the top-ranked bowler with a career-best rating of 908 points, as per the latest update released on Wednesday.

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Bumrah had already made history ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia by achieving the highest-ever ICC rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points. His two-wicket haul in the first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) added one more point to his tally. However, a back spasm prevented him from bowling in the second innings, limiting his contribution to batting.

Joining Bumrah in the top 10 is left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who climbed one spot to share the ninth position with Australia’s Scott Boland. Boland made an extraordinary leap of 29 places after a stellar performance in the Sydney Test, where his 10-wicket haul (4/31 and 6/45) dismantled the Indian batting lineup. His efforts played a pivotal role in Australia’s victory, helping them reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

Australian captain Pat Cummins also advanced in the rankings, climbing to second place after his five-wicket haul in the final match. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada moved up to third, while an injured Josh Hazlewood slipped two spots to fourth.

In the batting rankings, India’s Rishabh Pant gained three spots to reach ninth place following a blistering 33-ball 61 in the second innings. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his fourth position.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma showcased his fine form with a crucial century in the first innings, climbing three places to sixth and achieving a career-best rating of 769 points. Additionally, Kyle Verreynne’s impressive century earned him a rise of four places, securing the 25th spot in the rankings.

