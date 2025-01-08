Sam Konstas reveals conversation with Virat Kohli after 'shoulder-bump' incident in MCG Test

Sam Konstas, who made his international debut in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar at MCG, had a heated exchange of words with Virat Kohli after the former Indian captain deliberately 'shoulder-barged' the youngster.

Young Australian batter Sam Konstas revealed the details of the conversation with India's batting legend Virat Kohli after two were involved in a 'shoulder-bump' incident during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Konstas, who made his international debut in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar at MCG, had a heated exchange of words with Kohli after the former Indian captain deliberately 'shoulder-barged' the youngster. The incident took place after the 10th over of Australia's first innings batting when Virat Kohli bumped into Sam Konstas while he was walking towards the striker's end. The 19-year-old was firing all guns in the debut Test match of his career.

Though the internet was completely divided over the incident, Sam Konstas was calm and didn't take the matter personally, saying, "I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn’t quite realise, I was doing my gloves. And then a little shoulder charge. But it happens, it’s cricket."

Recently, Konstas revealed that he met Virat Kohli after the MCG Test and had a chat with him. He also told Indian batter that he idolizes him. The youngster further added that Kohli wished him luck for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

"After the game, I had a brief chat with him and told him that I idolize him. Playing against him is truly a huge honour. When I faced him, I couldn’t help but think, 'Wow, Virat Kohli is batting.' He had this incredible presence, with the Indian crowd fully behind him, chanting his name. It was a surreal experience." the 19-year-old told CodeSports.

"My whole family loves him. He's very down to earth and lovely person. I told him that I idolise you. He wished me all the best saying, 'Hopefully you go well on the tour of Sri Lanka." he added.

Sam Konstas was in the news again after he had a heated alteraction with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth and final Test of the BGT in Sydney. The youngster kicked off his Test debut with an innings of 60 off 65 balls at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He was added to the squad after Australia dropped opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Tests of the series. In 4 innings, Konstas scored 113 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.25.

Australia took home the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 long years with 3-1 Test series win against India and also qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) against South Africa at Lord's in June.

