ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza reveals secret behind stellar form after win over Ireland

Zimbabwe's talisman Sikandar Raza made 82 of their 174 runs and also picked up a wicket in the team's 31-run victory over Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup at Hobart on Monday.

Sikandar Raza smashed a 48-ball 82 as Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs on their return to the T20 World Cup after 2016 on Monday in their Group B match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Raza hogged the limelight with his explosive half century as he lifted his side from 37 for 3 to an imposing 174/7. Ireland were never in the hunt in their chase and ended at 143 for 9 with the off-spin all-rounder Raza also grabbing one wicket. He finished with figures of 3-0-22-1.

Put in to bat, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine got out for nine, while his opening partner Regis Chakabva (0) lasted just two balls.

Zimbabwe innings looked in disarray after Wessly Madhevere (22) became the third batter to be dismissed inside the powerplay. But thereafter, it was Raza show as he raced to his first World Cup fifty in 26 balls. He carried the momentum forward before he was bowled off the final ball of Zimbabwe innings. He hit five sixes and five boundaries.

That he contributed 82 runs after facing 48 balls, while the rest of his batting colleagues made 80 from 72 deliveries summed up the impact Raza had on Zimbabwe innings.

For Raza, this was his third successive T20I fifty, and fifth overall, this year. He has scored 598 runs from 16 innings this year at an average of 42.71.

Player of the Match Raza, who also took one wicket and a catch, expressed joy over this victory and also revealed the secret behind his sublime form this year.

"The only thing I said to Sean was let's try to take the team as far as we both can. I just wanted to bat. I didn't want to let any emotions to get the best of me. The best way to get out of that situation was not to let emotions get the better of me. I just wanted to time the ball well and take it from there. I thought the wicket got harder, or I got tired, the second phase of my innings was poor. When they were bowling length, it was very tricky to get going. I was just trying to get into positions to pull, cut and hook. All I was thinking was that if they don't miss their target, I have to do something," Raza said in the post-match presentation.

"There is no secret to be honest. The only secret I can tell you is to try to channel all the emotions of success and failure into the right way and try to complete with the best in the world so we can represent Zimbabweans and put our flag among the best in the world. We wanted to say one thing: when we qualified, as much as we were happy to be here, we knew that our journey is not done. We didn't just come here because we are happy to be representing Zimbabwe," Raza added.

"The goal we brought was to get into the Super 12 and take some of the big teams and see where we go. So to have this victory today is certainly humbling, exciting and happy as well. But for me, once the team chat is done, I wouldn't be celebrating this victory. It's done, it's in the past. We have a very tough game against the Caribbean boys in 48 hours time and that's what I'm looking forward to now," the Zimbabwe talisman concluded.

