    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland stuns Windies by 42 runs; social media bemoans

    Day 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup saw another upset, as Scotland stunned Windies by 42 runs in a rain-curtailed tie on Monday. On Sunday, Namibia shocked Sri Lanka, while social media bemoans the defeat.

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Scotland crafted a perfect all-round display, stunning two-time champion Windies by 42 runs in a rain-marred Group B fixture of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Asked to bat first, Scotland put up a par score of 160/5, thanks to opener George Munsey's sparkling unbeaten 66 off 53 deliveries, which possessed nine fours. Later, the Scots defended the total in kind, as the Caribbeans, the most successful team in the competition with two titles, looked like a shadow of their past. They were tucked for 118 in 18.3 overs. Windies now must win its next game against Zimbabwe on Wednesday to stay in contention for the Super 12 stage.

    In comparison, the Richie Berrington-led Scottish side needs success against European rival Ireland to qualify for the Super 12. "We haven't had as many T20 games as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form," Berrington quoted saying after the triumph.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'FAB 15' - INDIA'S YOUNG AND OLD BRIGADE PREPARED TO TURN THE TABLES

    Complimenting his spinners' effort, Berrington added: "They have done it for us in key moments. Watt started well and always picked up the key wickets. Leask bowled his fours over well on the trot, too." Disappointed at the flop, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran conveyed: "We have to work hard and win two games. We have to take accountability and responsibility."

    A 20-minute rain stoppage also obliged Scotland's rationale as the conditions became slower in Hobart. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt opened the bowling and captured 3/12, while off-spinner Michael Leask also bowled a neat 2/15 from his four overs. Chasing 161 on lagging conditions proved to be a towering duty for the Pooran-led boys, that lacked depth and missed the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS AUS - IMPROVED DEATH BOWLING HELPS INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA IN WARM-UP TIE

    Opener Kyle Mayers gave the Windies an excellent start -- 20 off 13 with three fours and a six. But, a tremendous running catch by Munsey at deep mid-wicket ended the fiery start within the third over. The other Windies opener Brandon King (17 off 15), also parted inside the Powerplay, exposing the Caribbean batting depth early on.

    Then, Pooran was dismissed by off-spinner Leask, as the Windies looked in fundamental danger at 69/5 at the centre stage before all-rounder Jason Holder furnished some late sparks (38 off 33), which proved vague. Before, opener Munsey gave Scotland a fast start in the Powerplay, racing to 54/0.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HERE ARE SOME FACTS AND TRIVIA YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF

    Yet, a 20-minute rain stoppage aggravated Scotland's cadence, as the Windies repaid to lessen it to 86/3 within 12 overs. However, Munsey held the fort, unleashing his rage at the death, finishing on a high, scoring 38 from the final four overs. On Sunday, Namibia pulled off the first giant-killing act in the event, shaking former champion Sri Lanka by 55 runs.

    (With inputs from PTI)

