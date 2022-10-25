ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

Windies was ousted in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup group stage after losing two of its three matches. Meanwhile, head coach Phil Simmons has stepped down from his role following his side's premature ouster.

In another setback for an already depleted Windies side, head coach Phil Simmons stepped down from the role following his side's ungraspable outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The two-time world champion was ousted in the group stage, failing to make it to the Super 12 for the first time, as it lost two of the three games in the stage. The Caribbeans finished at the bottom of its group table, losing to Scotland and Ireland, while its only triumph came against Zimbabwe. It was Simmons's second spell as the WI boss, which began in October 2019, after he had helped the side win its second T20WC title in India in 2016.

In his statement, released by Cricket Windies (CWI) on Monday night, Simmons recorded, "I acknowledge that it's not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It's disappointing and heart-wrenching, but we didn't turn up. We weren't good enough and now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable, and I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

"From a personal perspective, this is not a knee-jerk reaction but a move I have been considering for some time. Now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies head coach at the end of the Test series against Australia," Simmons added, confirming that he would guide the side during the upcoming two-Test series Down Under.

"It is earlier than hoped, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the president has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign," continued Simmons.

"I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies head coach provides and the unwavering support of my management team. There remain some exceptional individuals within CWI who I firmly believe will continue to work in the best interests of West Indies cricket," Simmons concluded.