ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup starts in Australia on October 16. Meanwhile, the ICC announced the 16-member panel of umpires for the event, with Nitin Menon being the only Indian on the list.

Nitin Menon of India will be among the 16 umpires officiating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting October 16. Menon, the only Indian in the ICC Elite Panel, has already reached Australia. The ICC has announced 20 match officials for the Round 1 and Super 12s stage of the competition.

"In total, 16 umpires will officiate across the tournament, with Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumara Dharmasena, and Marais Erasmus being the umpires in charge of the 2021 Final, which saw this year's hosts claim their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. It is an experienced group of umpires, with the same 16 selected as last year's tournament held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman," read the ICC's statement.

Chief Referee of the ICC Elite Panel, Ranjan Madugalle, is also a part of the quartet of former international cricketers, making up the match referees for T20WC's eighth edition. Sri Lanka's Madugalle is joined by Zimbabwe's Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad of England and David Boon of Australia. Pycroft will be in charge of the opener in Geelong on October 16, with Sri Lanka meeting Namibia in Round 1, with Joel Wilson and Rodney Tucker being the umpires in the middle. Paul Reiffel will be the Television (TV) umpire, with Erasmus being the fourth umpire.

Erasmus, Tucker and Aleem Dar will be appearing in their seventh ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with Langton Rusere umpiring in his second World Cup of the year, officiating in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, including acting as the reserve umpire for the Final. "Officials have been named for the entirety of the First Round and Super 12s, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course," added ICC.

Match Officials at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Match Referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon and Ranjan Madugalle.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough and Rodney Tucker.

