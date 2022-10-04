'Gutted that I won't be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Monday with a stress fracture. He suffered the same right before the ongoing South Africa T20Is, as he has been 'gutted' by the same.

Image credit: Getty

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted to miss the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. However, he would cheer for his side as he undergoes his rehabilitation.

Image credit: Getty

"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah said in a tweet on Tuesday. ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, INDORE T20I - KOHLI, RAHUL RESTED; INDIA PONDERS ON DEATH BOWLING WOES

Image credit: Getty

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ruled Bumrah out of the ICC showcase event, dealing with a huge knock to the Indian side. Bumrah's absence will undoubtedly affect India's chances in Australia at the marquee event, as its death bowling remains a concern. The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Image credit: Getty

Regardless, it was a foregone judgment that Bumrah would be out for months. He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa due to a back injury. He has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action, which adds some load to his back. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad; social media upset

Image credit: Getty

The BCCI is yet to announce Bumrah's replacement. On the stand-by list, seamer Mohammed Shami could replace him upon gaining full fitness after convalescing from COVID-19. If Shami does not achieve the preferred fitness benchmarks, Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Siraj could be named to the T20WC squad.

Image credit: PTI