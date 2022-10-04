'Gutted that I won't be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Monday with a stress fracture. He suffered the same right before the ongoing South Africa T20Is, as he has been 'gutted' by the same.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted to miss the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. However, he would cheer for his side as he undergoes his rehabilitation.
"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah said in a tweet on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ruled Bumrah out of the ICC showcase event, dealing with a huge knock to the Indian side. Bumrah's absence will undoubtedly affect India's chances in Australia at the marquee event, as its death bowling remains a concern. The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
Regardless, it was a foregone judgment that Bumrah would be out for months. He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa due to a back injury. He has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action, which adds some load to his back.
The BCCI is yet to announce Bumrah's replacement. On the stand-by list, seamer Mohammed Shami could replace him upon gaining full fitness after convalescing from COVID-19. If Shami does not achieve the preferred fitness benchmarks, Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Siraj could be named to the T20WC squad.
The team will be leaving for Australia on Thursday. The T20WC starts on October 16 with the opening round, from where four sides would qualify for Super 12, starting October 22.