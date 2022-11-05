'It's nice to cut a cake at the MCG' - Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday celebrations

Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday and celebrated his birthday alongside Paddy Upton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He asserted that it was a great feeling to celebrate his birthday at the venue.

An informal former Indian skipper and top-order batter, Virat Kohli, commemorated his 34th birthday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with the Indian media on Saturday. He described a not-so-secret birthday wish -- cutting an even giant cake on November 13 after winning the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup for India. As he walked up the stairs of the MCG gallery, Kohli modelled a smile and shook hands with all who wished him.

"Aapne kabhi sarvajanik tarikhe se apna janamdin manaya hai Virat? [Did you ever celebrate your birthday with the media Virat?]" enquired one of the senior journalists. "Aap logon ne pahle toh kabhi mujhe janamdin pe cake bheja bhi naahin [You people never sent me a cake on my birthdays]," he answered with a radiant smile.

Kohli was asked to give a speech, and the twisted smile returned. "I am not answering any questions. It's nice to cut a cake at the MCG. Preferably, I would have liked to cut one cake," he beamed, and it was evident what he was talking about. Next Sunday is the T20WC final, and Kohli would like to cut a celebratory cake after besting the final for India.

India had just completed its net session, and Kohli had a good half-hour batting session, facing the net bowlers along with pacers Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin disclosed during his media interaction that the former captain cut a cake in the dressing room.

"Yeah, we got a cake. Rishabh [Pant] had it. Just before we came for practice, yes," Ashwin said in amusement when asked about how the team was observing. Credit to the Indian side's media wing and the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they readily approved when a proposal was made that Kohli would come for a smallish extravaganza with the Indian media delegation.

One touring correspondent got a cake, and another senior copyist offered him a unique painting bought from Jaipur of a Rajasthani 'King'. A King's portrait for 'King Kohli'. "Bhai badi acchi cake hain, kisne laya hain [Brother, it's a nice cake, who got it?] Thank you. It's delicious." he enquired and thanked the journalist for arranging it quickly.

Someone requested a group photo, and he instantly consented. The jostling to stand next to the man of the hour and be relevant was seen as he patiently lingered for the photojournalists to click shots. He presented autographs and thank you birthday messages on YouTube channels. Kohli appeared joyful and pleased. He is scoring runs, the team is prevailing, and he is in a delighted space.

Buying flats in Kohli crescent

Recently, some real estate developers in the Victorian suburb Rockbank, around a 40-minute drive from the CBD (Central Business District), have named a street after the Indian batting maestro -- Kohli Crescent. There also happens to be another, called the Tendulkar Way.

The real estate company has employed an intelligent marketing ploy to entice customers from the Indian and South Asian diaspora. There are also roads called after Sir Garfield Sobers, Wasim Akram, and Jacques Kallis in that area, helping the promoters to trade houses.

"It has got nothing to do with paying tribute. A cricket connection is the easiest way to sell the product. House No. 18 [Kohli's jersey's no.] is owned by an Indian. Properties in this suburb are a hit among NRI Indians," a Melbourne-based NRI said.

(With inputs from PTI)