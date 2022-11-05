Virat Kohli turns 34: 'Cheeku' celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)

Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday. He celebrated his birthday with Team India in Melbourne during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup while wishes continued to pour in from his fans.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is having a great time in Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where he is currently India's highest run-scorer. Also, he has become the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, asserting his dominance in the shortest format. Meanwhile, on Saturday, he turned 34 years old. Consequently, wishes poured in from across the globe from his fans and celebrities. In the meantime, he also celebrated his birthday in Melbourne, where Team India plays its final Super 12 tie against minnows Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday for a chance to seal its semis berth.

In a clip shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) across social media, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake along with the team's strength and conditioning coach Paddy Upton, with the latter also celebrating his 54th birthday. As both men feed each other the cake, the team members take turns providing both men with it and having their share of it.

Also, all-rounder Hardik Pandya presents a cheeky version of himself as he haves his portion of the cake. Some of the cake was also smeared on the face of both birthday boys. The video post was captioned, "Birthday celebrations ON in Australia 🎂 🎉 Happy birthday Virat Kohli & Paddy Upton 👏 👏"

Among the ones to wish Kohli his 34th birthday was his Indian teammate and all-rounder Axar Patel, who wrote, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhai, have a good one 🎂💥👏". Also, another user tweeted, "To the legend who is an inspiration for many youngsters @imVkohli! Happy Birthday!!! May you never run out of victory!".

Additionally, former Indian Mohammad Kaif authored, "Happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of fitness, batting and chasing big scores. Truly destined to go down as one of the all-time greats @imVkohli #king". Likewise, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan wished by quoting, "Wishing the legend and my dear friend, the one and only @imVkohli a very happy birthday 🎂 Hope you continue to shine #KingKohli ❤️"