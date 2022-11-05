On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics

Anushka Sharma has shared a set of adorable and goofy pictures of Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday. She chose to show the “best angles and photos” to wish him. One of the pictures shows him with their daughter, Vamika.

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday today, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma shared goofy pictures of him to wish him. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anushka shared a slew of photos that feature him. In that, Anushka has also shared one picture where Virat is seen with their daughter, Vamika.

The first photograph that Anushka Sharma posted, shows Virat Kohli smiling with his eyes wide open and his face lying down. Virat’s funny expression in the picture has left everyone in splits. In the second picture, Virat is seen in a half-squatting positing as he stood on a patch of grass, barefoot. The cricketer can be seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with denim shorts and a brown hat. He carried a sling bag with him along with holding another bag in one hand and flip-flops in the other.

The third picture in the series appears to be a close-up selfie of Virat Kohli. Yet again, the cricketer had made a goofy expression as he lay on his bed. However, the most adorable picture among all of them is the last one where he is seen holding his daughter Vamika in his arms as he sat on a patch of grass. It appears that Virat was probably saying something to Anushka Sharma when the actor clicked his picture. He is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt paired with blue trousers.

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Mili, Double XL and Phone Bhoot, check out their collections

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma wrote: "It’s your birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post (red heart emoji) Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli." Reacting to the pictures, Virat Kohli dropped a laughing emoticon and red hearts in the comments section. Similar comments were also posted by actors Radhika Apte, Esha Gupta, and more. Virat’s good friend and cricketer, AB De Villiers also commented on the post saying, “That face😂😂😂.”

ALSO READ: Palak Muchhal-Mithun Wedding: Brother Palash shares pic from Haldi ceremony

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is presently touring Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian team will next be playing a match against Zimbabwe on Sunday. As for Anushka Sharma, she is presently busy with the shooting of the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.