ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: Proteas to come up with stern test for Men in Blue

On Sunday, India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Perth. A win for India will virtually seal its semis berth. Here is the match preview.

Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to spit fire on a track that will offer steep bounce as India's top-order gears up for its toughest test in adverse conditions against a top-notch South African side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. The match, in all likelihood, will decide the Group 2 topper and India's probable semi-final venue. The WACA has been the traditional venue for many decades, but now the newly-built concrete jungle hosts the international games. While it looks like any other modern cricket stadium devoid of WACA's old-world charm, what is similar to both grounds is the spicy nature of its track and the excellent bounce on offer that could make life difficult for batters.

Against this backdrop, Rabada and Nortje, two of the world's most fearsome speed merchants, are expected to pose some tough questions for Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rabada will bowl full and get the bowl to seam and swing at 145 clicks, expect Nortje to mix it up with either back of length or the hard lengths at 150-plus speed.

Rohit and Virat are fabulous horizontal bat players, and the Powerplay overs will be all about how well the hand-eye coordination of the top-order works. The extra pace off the track will give batters that split second less time to react, and it will be interesting to see what will be the approach of the Indian batters.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Will they start to attack from the word 'go' or, like it has been a trend in this T20WC, play the first ten overs cautiously and take the attack back to the opposition during the back-10? While left-handed Rishabh Pant, with his audacious stroke play, would have been a good foil for Rohit at the top of the order, it is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid for the time being, does not want to look beyond an out-of-form Rahul.

The other alternative to include Pant is to drop Dinesh Karthik, whose keeping in the two matches has been below par. The Netherlands game isn't a good enough indication of how well the Indian team is ready for the Proteas Test. The last series between the two sides was played on low-bounce Indian belters. Hitting through the line and plonking one's front foot was meat and drink for batters.

As far as South Africa's bowling combination is concerned, it will not be surprising if they drop left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and include an extra seamer in either Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi. The Indian team has played Shamsi comfortably in the past, and two spinners at the Optus could be a luxury unless they are looking to speed up over-rate.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - CENTURION GLENN PHILLIPS HANDS NZ EASY TRIUMPH OVER SL; FANS ELATED

Tinkering with the winning combination isn't advisable. Still, with three in-form left-handers in Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller, in South Africa's top six, Axar Patel's recent match-ups will undoubtedly be in focus while discussing the team combination. Axar's economy rate while bowling to left-handers in close to nine runs per over, and with Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI, it will be a cover for the Gujarat left-arm spinner.

Also, pacer Hardik Pandya in that case might bowl his full quota unless India thinks of playing Yuzvendra Chahal instead of Axar. But, in that case, they will have to somehow get a left-hander Pant in the side in place of Rahul. Being the only left-handed batter in the side (apart from Pant) is also an advantage for Axar.

The only problem in the South African top order is its skipper Temba Bavuma, whose game isn't suited to the needs of Twenty20 (T20) cricket and is looking thoroughly out of place. However, with two of the most exciting players in Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw, South Africa will have the upper hand on the Indian bowling attack, where only Mohammed Shami can bowl northwards at 140 km/h.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'BECAUSE BUMRAH PLAYS ALL FORMATS, HE IS BOUND TO GET INJURED' - THOMSON

Rossouw will come into the match with the rarest of rare back-to-back T20I hundreds (the only other being France's Gustav McKeon) and will be the biggest threat to Indian bowlers. Adelaide will be India's semi-final destination if it topples South Africa on Sunday and beats Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the subsequent couple of contests.

The topper of the Group plays in Adelaide on November 10. However, India can end up travelling to Sydney even after topping Group 2 in case of Australia finish as runners-up in Group 1 and sneak into the semi-finals. Their fixed semi-final venue is due to a pre-tournament arrangement.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Hooda.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk) and Lungi Ngidi.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS - HOW PAKISTAN STILL HAS HOPE?

Match details

Date and day: October 30, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Time: 4.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

(With inputs from PTI)