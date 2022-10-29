ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios: How Pakistan still has hope?

The ICC T20 World Cup is progressing fast with its Super 12 matches. However, some upsets and rain washouts have held the fate in the balance for a few sides. In the same light, we analyse the qualification chances of some Group 2 sides.

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup keeps progressing with its Super 12 stage. While there have been some upsets in the stage, four matches have been washed out due to rain. Thus, it has left the fates of a few sides hanging in the balance. No team has properly been knocked out of the race yet. But, with most sides having already played a couple of matches in the Super 12, the equations and stipulations are about to kick in soon. The likes of Pakistan and South Africa are in dire need of wins and other results favouring them. On the same note, we analyse the qualification chances of a few sides from Group 2.

Pakistan

Pakistan has lost both of its Super 12 games off the last ball. As a result, its net run rate (NRR) has not been affected much. With games remaining against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh, the Men in Green will have no choice but to win each. Also, besides those wins, they would expect South Africa to lose to the Dutch and the Men in Blue and hope that the Indians lose to The Tigers and Zimbabwe.

India

India is in a solid position to qualify for the semis, having won both Super 12 clashes. With meetings remaining against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the Men in Blue will have to win at least two to ensure its semis berth. At the same time, a defeat in two of the remaining contests would make it dependent on other results.

South Africa

South Africa has played two encounters so far, winning one and the other being no result, whereas it still has to play India, Pakistan and Netherlands. The Proteas have to ensure a win in at least a couple of matches more to assure its semis berth, while two losses and a win might still not be enough, as it could be locked on the same points with Zimbabwe and the NRR coming into play.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has also played a couple so far, winning one and losing the other. With matches still to go versus Zimbabwe, India and Pakistan, the Tigers would be desperate to win at least two of them. However, even more than that might be needed. A victory in all three would guarantee their place in the semis for the first time.