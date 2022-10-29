ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Centurion Glenn Phillips hands NZ easy triumph over SL; fans elated

On Saturday, New Zealand had an easy ride over Sri Lanka in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney. Glenn Philips' century ensured a comfortable 65-run success for the Kiwis, elating the fans.

It was a smooth ride for New Zealand in its Super 12 encounter versus former champion Sri Lanka during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, the former scripted a comfortable 65-run win. As a result of this triumph, the Kiwis stay atop the Group 1 table, immensely bolstering its net run rate (NRR). Glenn Philips, the contest's star, played a sublime knock of a 64-ball 104, which included ten fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 162.50. As for Lanka, it is now in a do-or-die situation in its remaining couple of matches. Meanwhile, netizens were elated by NZ's dominance.

Winning the toss, NZ skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat and was off to an unsettled start, losing three for 15 by the fourth over of the PowerPlay (PP). However, Phillips and Daryl Mitchell (22) put on an 84-run partnership for the third wicket, bringing the Kiwis back into the innings.

In the 15th, Mitchell was dismissed. It was followed by a 30-run stand between Philips and James Neesham (5) before the latter fell in the 18th at 129/5. Thereon, Phillips and Mitchell Santner (11*) added 33 for the seventh wicket, while the former struck his maiden T20I century before falling in the final over, as SA finished on a par total of 167/7.

For the Lankans, pacer Kasun Rajitha claimed a couple of wickets, while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was economical. In reply, SL was visibly struggling, losing four for just eight by the fourth over of the PP and was 24.5 by the seventh before a 34-run partnership happened between Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (35).

However, in the tenth, the Rajapaksa fell, while the Shanaka was dismissed in the 17th, at 93/9. There were hardly any effective partnerships after that, as Lanka was skittled for 102 by the final over. For the Kiwis, pacer Trent Boult nailed it with a four-for, while fellow speedster Tim Southee was decently economical.

Brief scores: NZ 167/7 (Phillips- 104; Rajitha- 2/23) defeated SL 102 in 19.2 overs (Rajapaksa- 34, Shanaka- 35; Boult- 4/13) by 65 runs.