    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma open to changing playing XI in every game

    While India has used 29 cricketers in T20Is in the past year, some by choice and some by design, skipper Rohit Sharma wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively and also based on the available database (matchups). 

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    India captain Rohit Sharma believes in flexibility in the playing eleven and is not opposed to the idea of making one or two changes in every game during India's T20 World Cup campaign, starting in Melbourne on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan.

    While India has used 29 cricketers in T20Is in the past year, some by choice and some by design, the captain wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively and also based on the available database (matchups). 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Toss-up between Axar Patel and R Ashwin for 2nd spinner's slot

    "There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said on Saturday, ahead of their much-anticipated opener against Pakistan. 

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK

    "But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI," he added.

    The India skipper had no hesitation in admitting that they have not done well in big ICC tournaments and he termed it as a challenge rather than pressure. 

    "Pressure is constant. I term it as a challenge to win against Pakistan. Also we haven't won an ICC event for nine years and with a team like this, it is disappointing," Rohit said.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Tom Moody back Mohammed Shami against Pakistan?

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
