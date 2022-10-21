ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Tom Moody back Mohammed Shami against Pakistan?

India faces Pakistan in its Super 12 opener of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tom Moody has opted to have Mohammed Shami in his Indian playing XI, and here's why.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami may have been short on game time leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody supposes that the Indian is a prominent player. His expertise would be substantial in India's high-octane opening game against arch-rival Pakistan in the Super 12 on Sunday at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Shami, who just recovered from COVID-19, was a late addition to the squad after Indian pace speargun Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out following the repetition of his back stress. Shami was pressed into action in the final over of India's warm-up tie against hosts Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, seizing 3/4, handing India a six-run triumph.

"He [Shami] may be short with some volume in his bowling, but that one over he bowled against Australia would have gone a long way with regards to not so much the physical side of things, but the mental side of things," Moody told Star Sports. Down with COVID-19, Shami could not participate in India's build-up home series against Australia before flying straightforward to Brisbane after his inclusion on October 14.

Shami last played a Twenty20 International (T20I) during the T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, while his last international appearance was in a One-Day International (ODI) in England in July this year. The 57-year-old Aussie, regardless, was hard-and-fast in backing Shami and articulated that the Indian would make a problematic pace trio with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

"I'd be going with Shami. I'd go with his experience. Bhuvi and Arshdeep are the first two. I think that in big tournaments, you back big players. And he's a big player with a lot of experience," supposed Moody. Pakistan superstar pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who rattled the Indian top-order en route to lead his side to a 10-wicket win in the previous T20WC, will be back in action after recuperating from an injury.

But, it will be a different venue, and the conditions would also alter at the MCG, and Moody urged the Indian batters to be sharp, not hidebound. "I think it's an intriguing contest because, to me, India is a strong batting side while Pakistan, I believe, are a strong bowling side," he speculated.

"So, for me, it's a real contest about how well India batted against a powerful new ball attack. If they get through that, I see India controlling the game. But that's where they need to manage -- in the first six overs. Now, we know it's T20, it's Powerplay, and we also know that if we want to get off to a flyer, we must manage that carefully. So, I'm not saying you need to be conservative. It would be best if you were watchful," added Moody.

The veteran coach also said both teams must be tactfully acquainted with playing at the MCG. "Another thing to take into consideration is the significant boundaries. Yes, there will be considerable boundaries at the MCG. We know that. It's a big venue, so the short ball and the use of that length, hard length, with that change of pace, is the key to bowling at the MCG. So, I'm sure both teams are very aware of the tactical play with the ball in those top-end overs, particularly those defensive ones," Moody concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)