Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test

    On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the Indian team is unlikely to face much challenge from minnows Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    The Indian squad, still on a high from their stunning victory against Pakistan, is not expected to have much trouble against the Netherlands side in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday in Sydney.

    The 'Orange' attack is respectable but not particularly threatening, and it is anticipated that the strong Indian batting lineup will overwhelm it.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards wary of India's Virat Kohli repeating Pakistan show

    India's primary goal will be to avoid becoming complacent because there is always a possibility of losing steam after winning an emotionally draining, intense game.

    The contest will be a chance for three of the top four batters -- skipper Rohit Sharma, inconsistent KL Rahul and dangerous Suryakumar Yadav -- to get some runs under their belt before the next big game against South Africa, the result of which will determine the group standings. 

    The only player in the opposing lineup with IPL experience is former Proteas left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who is part of the Netherlands' attack with Fred Klaassen, Bad de Leede, Tim Pringle, and Roelof van der Merwe.

    The Netherlands' bowling attack performed admirably during the League stage and the Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Hobart, a place with colder, windier weather and bowler-friendly wickets.

    On Thursday, things will be different because they will be up against a strong batting lineup on a track at the SCG that will encourage stroke-making.

    The Indian hitters would also want to bat first because New Zealand had reached 200 against Australia at the SCG in their first encounter.

    It will be a different task playing against superior teams, but a favourable coin toss outcome will offer captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid the opportunity to bat first, put up a score, and defend it.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test snt

    However, going first will give someone like KL Rahul enough time to regain his rhythm and prepare for the Proteas test.

    The Indian squad will play the same eleven against the Netherlands as they did against Pakistan on Sunday, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed on Wednesday.

    "We are not resting anyone. When you have got momentum in the tournament, you want individuals to be in form as well, so every game becomes important," Mhambrey said on the eve of the game.

    The coach also insisted that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit and wants to play all games. Pandya had suffered cramps while batting against Pakistan towards the end of India's chase. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'After 2018, I realised what I needed to work on in my game' - Suryakumar

    "He is alright, fit to play. We are not considering resting him. He himself wants to play all games. He is an important player, adding balance. Yes, Virat finished the game, but we needed an experienced player who knew what could happen if we took the game deep," Mhambrey said. 

    No team loves to change its starting lineup during a tournament like the World Cup, and the Indian team management is no exception.

    Even though India won the game because of Virat Kohli's spectacular innings and Hardik Pandya's selfless display, there may be questions as to whether this is still India's strongest T20 XI.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test snt

    It is frustrating from a cricketing perspective that an enforcer like Rishabh Pant cannot be included in the starting lineup to create room for Rahul.

    While Yuzvendra Chahal, India's most versatile white ball spinner, did not play against Pakistan, he looked sharp during the final net session of the day and defeated all the top batters.

    The mix for fast bowlers will remain the same unless someone has a last-minute complaint.

    The Netherlands is a good team, and after they began competing in the ICC World ODI league, some of their players received central contracts.

    Tom Cooper, former Australian U-19 and Australia A cricketer, has also played BBL for Brisbane Heats and county cricket for Somerset. There is a young opener of Indian origin, Vikramjit Singh, who is considered to be promising in their cricketing circles. Tim Pringle is also part of the squad. 

    A slow left-arm spinner and a lower-order batter, Tim's father, Chris, had in the mid-'90s played a lot of games for New Zealand as a seam bowler. 

    The Indian fans would remember Pringle being one of the bowlers who was hammered by Sachin Tendulkar whenever the two teams clashed. 

    Bas de Leede, whose father Tim represented the Netherlands in the 1996 ODI World Cup, is also part of the squad. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Those who had attacked Kohli didn't have a look at his records' - Lee

    Squads 

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant 

    Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidimanuru, Max o Dowd, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed. 

    Match Starts: 12:30 pm IST

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sure BCCI will sort this out - Sourav Ganguly on Team India food issue in Sydney-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure BCCI will sort this out' - Ganguly on Team India's food issue

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Helping Arms - Men who prepare Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma with 150-plus throwdowns-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Helping Arms - Men who prepare Kohli, Rohit with 150-plus throwdowns

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma is making a mistake in playing an overly aggressive game - Coach Dinesh Lad-ayh

    T20 World Cup: 'Rohit is making a mistake in playing an overly aggressive game' - Coach Dinesh Lad

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: I think death overs struggles is not only for us - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I think death overs struggles is not only for us' - Paras Mhambrey

    Shikhar Dhawan on his Bollywood debut was confident I could pull it off drb

    Shikhar Dhawan on his Bollywood debut, ‘was confident I could pull it off’

    Recent Stories

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home sur

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Be careful Capricorn, Leo; good day for Gemini, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for October 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters end campaign with best-ever performance-ayh

    ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters end campaign with best-ever performance

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sure BCCI will sort this out - Sourav Ganguly on Team India food issue in Sydney-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure BCCI will sort this out' - Ganguly on Team India's food issue

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon