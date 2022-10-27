ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test

On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the Indian team is unlikely to face much challenge from minnows Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday.

The Indian squad, still on a high from their stunning victory against Pakistan, is not expected to have much trouble against the Netherlands side in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday in Sydney.

The 'Orange' attack is respectable but not particularly threatening, and it is anticipated that the strong Indian batting lineup will overwhelm it.

Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards wary of India's Virat Kohli repeating Pakistan show

India's primary goal will be to avoid becoming complacent because there is always a possibility of losing steam after winning an emotionally draining, intense game.

The contest will be a chance for three of the top four batters -- skipper Rohit Sharma, inconsistent KL Rahul and dangerous Suryakumar Yadav -- to get some runs under their belt before the next big game against South Africa, the result of which will determine the group standings.

The only player in the opposing lineup with IPL experience is former Proteas left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who is part of the Netherlands' attack with Fred Klaassen, Bad de Leede, Tim Pringle, and Roelof van der Merwe.

The Netherlands' bowling attack performed admirably during the League stage and the Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Hobart, a place with colder, windier weather and bowler-friendly wickets.

On Thursday, things will be different because they will be up against a strong batting lineup on a track at the SCG that will encourage stroke-making.

The Indian hitters would also want to bat first because New Zealand had reached 200 against Australia at the SCG in their first encounter.

It will be a different task playing against superior teams, but a favourable coin toss outcome will offer captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid the opportunity to bat first, put up a score, and defend it.

Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks

However, going first will give someone like KL Rahul enough time to regain his rhythm and prepare for the Proteas test.

The Indian squad will play the same eleven against the Netherlands as they did against Pakistan on Sunday, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed on Wednesday.

"We are not resting anyone. When you have got momentum in the tournament, you want individuals to be in form as well, so every game becomes important," Mhambrey said on the eve of the game.

The coach also insisted that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit and wants to play all games. Pandya had suffered cramps while batting against Pakistan towards the end of India's chase.

Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'After 2018, I realised what I needed to work on in my game' - Suryakumar

"He is alright, fit to play. We are not considering resting him. He himself wants to play all games. He is an important player, adding balance. Yes, Virat finished the game, but we needed an experienced player who knew what could happen if we took the game deep," Mhambrey said.

No team loves to change its starting lineup during a tournament like the World Cup, and the Indian team management is no exception.

Even though India won the game because of Virat Kohli's spectacular innings and Hardik Pandya's selfless display, there may be questions as to whether this is still India's strongest T20 XI.

It is frustrating from a cricketing perspective that an enforcer like Rishabh Pant cannot be included in the starting lineup to create room for Rahul.

While Yuzvendra Chahal, India's most versatile white ball spinner, did not play against Pakistan, he looked sharp during the final net session of the day and defeated all the top batters.

The mix for fast bowlers will remain the same unless someone has a last-minute complaint.

The Netherlands is a good team, and after they began competing in the ICC World ODI league, some of their players received central contracts.

Tom Cooper, former Australian U-19 and Australia A cricketer, has also played BBL for Brisbane Heats and county cricket for Somerset. There is a young opener of Indian origin, Vikramjit Singh, who is considered to be promising in their cricketing circles. Tim Pringle is also part of the squad.

A slow left-arm spinner and a lower-order batter, Tim's father, Chris, had in the mid-'90s played a lot of games for New Zealand as a seam bowler.

The Indian fans would remember Pringle being one of the bowlers who was hammered by Sachin Tendulkar whenever the two teams clashed.

Bas de Leede, whose father Tim represented the Netherlands in the 1996 ODI World Cup, is also part of the squad.

Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Those who had attacked Kohli didn't have a look at his records' - Lee

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidimanuru, Max o Dowd, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed.

Match Starts: 12:30 pm IST