ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Those who had attacked Kohli didn't have a look at his records' - Lee

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 played a significant role in India's four-wicket success over Pakistan in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. Meanwhile, Brett Lee hit out at the ones who criticised Kohli lately.

Keeping Virat Kohli down for too long is practically impossible. Legendary former Australian pacer Brett Lee guessed it just days before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 while voicing his astonishment over the criticism of the maestro's pale run. Conversing with PTI, the former Australian speed trader commented that a legend like Kohli can't be kept down for too long. His words ascertained prognostic as Kohli professed his second coming with a marvellous 82, taking India home by four wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"I found it quite amusing when someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli was attacked. Those who had attacked Kohli didn't look at his records and performances in the three formats of the game. Sometimes you don't get hundreds, or you don't get the fifties. That's all part of professional sport. I know Virat Kohli is the game's legend, and it's tough to keep these guys down for too long," Lee said during an interaction arranged by Legends League Cricket (LLC). CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Like many others, he consented that pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence was a significant loss for the Men in Blue. He also judged that senior seamer Mohammed Shami was an ideal replacement. "They needed somebody like Bumrah, who could close out on an innings. If India has to win the tournament, they must bowl well in the last five overs. The side closes out at death as a bowling unit will win the T20 World Cup," Lee professed.

