ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be' - Axar Patel

While India continues its winning run in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, Axar Patel has been coming up the order to bat. He has clarified that he has been assigned the role by the team management if required.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's void is hard to fill. But, the Indian team management has requested Axar Patel to be mentally prepared, as he could be asked to bat in the top six when needed. With India's top six containing all right-handers and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant not presently in the mix, the need for a left-hand batter to trouble the opposition rhythm is essential. Axar was sent to the fifth position versus arch-rival Pakistan, but the move hardly paid off as he was run out for a single.

"They [Pakistan] had left-arm spinner Nawaz and leg-spinner Shadab, so it was important to send a left-hander, and I was asked to go. Since our top six are right-handers, management has told me that if need be, I will be promoted to the middle overs, and I should be ready for that. That role is already assigned, and I have performed in practice games," Axar, who had a good performance with the ball versus the Netherlands, told reporters in the mixed media zone.

After a harsh single over versus Pakistan, where he was plundered for three sixes by Iftikhar Ahmed, Axar returned strongly against the minnows with an acceptable performance of 2/18 in his four overs. "The pitch was a bit dry, and the ball stopped and coming. The ball wasn't gripping, so I was told to hit the deck hard as it was difficult to hit through the line. So that was the plan," Axar stated following the conquest as he and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the Dutch.

Axar articulated that upon analysing the Pakistan game, he discovered that it was an odd contest where the batter had the upper hand. He wanted to get over the dissatisfaction fast. "After the Pakistan game, I sat with video analysts and a bowling coach. There will be days when a batter will take a chance against you," he stated.

"I analysed, and out of three sixes that were hit against me, I only bowled one bad ball. You will have those days, but if you keep thinking, you can't survive," added Axar. South Africa will possess multiple left-handers in the top order, and Axar's matchups against the side haven't been great, as he has gone for nearly nine runs per over against it.

"I am not overthinking about the SA game. Will go there and then take a call and what needs to be done," clarified Axar. The game will be played at the Perth Stadium, and there will be a good carry on the wickets for the pacers, especially with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in operation.

"We must play normal fearless cricket and not think we are facing Rabada Nortje on a bouncy track. We also have Bhuvi, Shami and Arshdeep. We need to continue our form and see what happens," Axar explained. He also feels that the Australian wickets are a problematic proposition for spinners.

"The main difference between Indian and Australian wickets is bounce. In India, a batter can't easily rock on the back foot and negotiate the low bounce. In Australia, there isn't much purchase from the track. Hitting someone through the line isn't difficult while going on backfoot," added Axar.

However, he affirmed that there's much talking about the tracks' behavioural patterns in the middle of contests. "There is communication, and if we feel something is unusual and the track is changing, we send messages for players to come," Axar concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)