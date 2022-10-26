Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England's Jos Buttler admits to being under pressure after defeat against Ireland

    England skipper Jos Buttler conceded that his side erred in the loss against Ireland, leaving the former champions under pressure to make the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    England skipper Jos Buttler conceded that his side erred in the loss against Ireland, leaving the former champions under pressure to make the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. England lost by five runs to Ireland via the Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-affected match in Melbourne on Thursday.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stun England by 5 runs via D/L method

    They had defeated Afghanistan in their tournament opener. With Ireland, Sri Lanka, England and Australia winning and losing a match each, the top two spots are up for grabs in a tough group 1. 

    "I thought we were poor in the first 10 overs and let them get away. We were not consistent enough, let them score on both sides of the wicket. The second ten overs were much better. Ireland were excellent, they outplayed us. We know we have made a mistake here and have put more pressure on us, but certainly if you needed a game to get going then England-Australia is one of those," Buttler said at the post-match presentation. 

    Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie was delighted by the win against one of the tournament favourites. 

    "We were disappointed with losing seven wickets. It was tough; their bowlers had good variations. But we were off the blocks with Lorcan Tucker. It's amazing, kind of emotional," he said.

    "To come here against tournament favourites is amazing. A few of the fans in the crowd have extended their stay. Their support has been wonderful and will do a lot to grow the game back home. "We have Afghanistan here on Friday, quick turnaround. Look forward to it. We were fortunate drops did not cost us but we need to improve," he concluded.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards wary of India's Virat Kohli repeating Pakistan show

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
