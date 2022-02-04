  • Facebook
    ICC suspends Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain from bowling due to illegal action

    Meanwhile, PCB has stated that Mohammad Hasnain will not be allowed to participate in the Pakistan Super League and will use the time to modify his bowling action.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pakistan, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after the pacer's action was found to be illegal at ICC's accredited testing centre in Lahore. Hasnain underwent tests in Lahore in January after being reported while playing domestic cricket in Australia. The Lahore University of Management Sciences finding has now confirmed the pacer's action breached the ICC's 15-degree limit for elbow extension.

    In an official release, the Pakistan Cricket Board stated, "The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain's assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits."

    "The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment," stated further.

    PCB also stated that Hasnain will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League and will use the time to modify his bowling action. Calling Hasnain an asset for the Pakistan cricket team, the PCB added that the pacer is one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp.

    "As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League," stated PCB.

    "Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible," the statement concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
