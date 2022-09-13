'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

Shane Warne passed away earlier this year while vacationing in Thailand. Meanwhile, it is his 53rd birth anniversary on Tuesday. In the same light, fans across the globe are paying tribute to him.

Legendary former Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away earlier this year after suffering a supposed cardiac arrest while vacationing in Thailand. The news plunged the cricket fraternity into sadness while celebrating his life and legacy. In the meantime, on Tuesday, it happens to be his 53rd birth anniversary. On the same note, the entire cricketing globe celebrates the legend again, giving tribute and best wishes. Warne's official social media handles, too, sent out a post on occasion.

The post was captioned, "A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane's Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍".

ALSO READ: Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

Among the ones from the cricket fraternity to wish him were legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who wrote, "Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever, mate." In contrast, former swashbuckling Indian batter Yuvraj Singh penned, "Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are, mate."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) sides also took the opportunity to celebrate Warne's legacy. His IPL franchise and one-time champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) captioned, "Miss you, Warnie." Also, former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wished the late-great legend by captioning, "Remembering the 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 Shane Warne on his birth anniversary! ✨"