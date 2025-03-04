IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli's bangra enthralls Dubai crowd; WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli entertained fans with his dance moves after Australia lost their first wicket in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy struck early, dismissing Cooper Connolly and Travis Head. Kohli, nearing a batting milestone, added to the excitement with his celebrations.

Virat Kohli is known for his passion and enthusiasm on the cricket field, and he once again entertained fans with his energetic dance moves during the India vs Australia semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match, held at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4, saw Australia winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The moment that got fans excited came early in the game when Australia lost their first wicket. Mohammed Shami dismissed opening batter Cooper Connolly in the third over, and as the Indian team celebrated, Kohli couldn't resist breaking into a Bhangra dance on the field. The video of his spontaneous celebration quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving his infectious energy.

The match began with a dramatic moment as Mohammed Shami dropped Travis Head’s catch on the very first ball. Head, who is known for his aggressive batting, took his time to settle before accelerating his innings. However, he couldn't make the most of the opportunity for long.

In the ninth over, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, hoping for a breakthrough. On just his second delivery, Chakravarthy got the big wicket of Head, who tried to go big but ended up skying the ball. Vice-captain Shubman Gill made no mistake in taking the catch. This wicket was crucial, as Head was considered Australia’s biggest threat.

As soon as Travis Head was dismissed, Virat Kohli’s joy was evident. He celebrated with another round of dance moves on the field, further thrilling the crowd and adding to the electric atmosphere of the semi-final. Kohli’s celebration became a major talking point, with fans sharing clips of the moment across social media platforms.

Interestingly, before the match, Travis Head had been discussing how to tackle Varun Chakravarthy with Australia’s assistant coach, Daniel Vettori. The left-hander was visibly cautious against the spinner, but his plans didn’t work as he fell while attempting an attacking shot.



Apart from his celebrations, Virat Kohli is also on the verge of achieving another milestone in his career. He needs just 40 more runs to surpass Shikhar Dhawan and become India’s highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history. Kohli currently has 662 runs in 16 matches, while Dhawan tops the charts with 701 runs in just 10 games.

With the early breakthroughs, India has put Australia under pressure in this high-stakes semi-final match. Fans are hopeful that the Men in Blue will continue their strong performance and book a spot in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

