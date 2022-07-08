Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

Jackson Warne, son of the great Shane Warne, won $130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament and dedicated the win to his father, who passed four months ago.

Shane Warne's son Jackson won $87,300 (AUD$130,000) on Thursday's opening day of the World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old promised to win big at the first major tournament since the passing away of Shane, a poker enthusiast and did just that with his vast winnings.

"We did it! We bagged our first-ever [World Series of Poker] main event! Finished day 1d bagging [USD] $87,300. Will know how many runners there are tomorrow, as well as the average stack," Jackson captioned a photo of poker chips on Instagram.

ALSO READ: From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

Shane Warne, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died from a heart attack on March 4 while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52. His son reminisced on Tuesday about playing poker with the leg spinner four years ago at the Vegas World Series of Poker championships before revealing he would be competing at the 2022 tournament in Shane's honour. Jackson has previously praised his father for introducing him to the poker world.

In a recent interview, Jackson said, "I've been playing poker since I was young and [Shane] taught me how to play because we've been on planes. You don't have much room on planes, so you take a deck of cards and play. I enjoy it now. I'm not professional, but one day, I'm trying to be."